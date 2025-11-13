All Yellow Jackets

Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Heading Into Saturday's Game vs Boston College

The injury report for Georgia Tech is the best it has looked in a long time heading into Saturday

Jackson Caudell

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sidelines against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sidelines against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off their bye week, Georgia Tech is looking to take another step towards making the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets are two wins away from making their first appearance in Charlotte since 2014, and the next team in their way is the Boston College Eagles. Boston College is 1-9 heading into this game, and they are the only ACC team that does not have a conference win. They have lost nine in a row, and Georgia Tech is heavily favored in tomorrow's game.

The Yellow Jackets appear to be getting good news on the injury front as well. At his Thursday press conference, head coach Brent Key gave a run down of the injury report and it could not have been better for Georgia Tech. Long snapper Will Benton was the only player Key named on the injury report, meaning DB's Ahmari Harvey, Jy Gilmore, Savion Riley, OL Harrison Moore, WR Malik Rutherford, DL Matthew Alexander and LB Myles Forristall were not listed.

Great news for the defense

Harrison Moore Georgia Tec
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive guard Harrison Moore (52) against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For a defense that was just carved up for nearly 600 yards against NC State, having those guys back is going to be crucial for the final stretch of the season. Harvey, Gilmore, Riley, and Alexander all missed the game vs NC State. Riley has not played since the opening game of the season against Colorado while Harvey and Gilmore have missed multiple games.

Fixing the defensive issues has to be the top priority for Key heading into the final three games. While Boston College is not much of an offensive threat, Pittsburgh and Georgia, and a possible ACC Championship game opponent will pose serious challenges to the defense.

Earlier this week, Key spoke about how getting some of these guys back would help the unit:

“It's probably the opposite, probably a little less aggressive, you'd say. mean, be able to play more technique, get guys back up front. Helps in that regard, you get guys on the back end now. It changes some of the coverages you can play, changes how you look to protect a certain guy here or there. But at the end of the day, we've got to go out and we've got to perform, we've got to play good defense. We have to be able to stop the run and keep the explosives going over our heads. And you can't bleed both ways, you can't do it. You have to be able to take something away and then adjust the rest.” 

Georgia Tech vs Boston College will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football