Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Heading Into Saturday's Game vs Boston College
Coming off their bye week, Georgia Tech is looking to take another step towards making the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets are two wins away from making their first appearance in Charlotte since 2014, and the next team in their way is the Boston College Eagles. Boston College is 1-9 heading into this game, and they are the only ACC team that does not have a conference win. They have lost nine in a row, and Georgia Tech is heavily favored in tomorrow's game.
The Yellow Jackets appear to be getting good news on the injury front as well. At his Thursday press conference, head coach Brent Key gave a run down of the injury report and it could not have been better for Georgia Tech. Long snapper Will Benton was the only player Key named on the injury report, meaning DB's Ahmari Harvey, Jy Gilmore, Savion Riley, OL Harrison Moore, WR Malik Rutherford, DL Matthew Alexander and LB Myles Forristall were not listed.
Great news for the defense
For a defense that was just carved up for nearly 600 yards against NC State, having those guys back is going to be crucial for the final stretch of the season. Harvey, Gilmore, Riley, and Alexander all missed the game vs NC State. Riley has not played since the opening game of the season against Colorado while Harvey and Gilmore have missed multiple games.
Fixing the defensive issues has to be the top priority for Key heading into the final three games. While Boston College is not much of an offensive threat, Pittsburgh and Georgia, and a possible ACC Championship game opponent will pose serious challenges to the defense.
Earlier this week, Key spoke about how getting some of these guys back would help the unit:
“It's probably the opposite, probably a little less aggressive, you'd say. mean, be able to play more technique, get guys back up front. Helps in that regard, you get guys on the back end now. It changes some of the coverages you can play, changes how you look to protect a certain guy here or there. But at the end of the day, we've got to go out and we've got to perform, we've got to play good defense. We have to be able to stop the run and keep the explosives going over our heads. And you can't bleed both ways, you can't do it. You have to be able to take something away and then adjust the rest.”
Georgia Tech vs Boston College will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.