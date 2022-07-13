Georgia Tech Football: Early Look Ahead to Virginia Tech's Offense

Who are the key players on Virginia Tech's offense that Georgia Tech will need to stop?

Virginia Tech is one of four teams in the ACC Coastal that is making a coaching change and that is making them a tough team to predict ahead of the 2022 season. New head coach Brent Pry is coming over from Penn State after being the Nittany Lion's defensive coordinator and he is wanting to bring the toughness back to the Hokies program that was missing under Justin Fuente.

Pry is going to have to fix an offense that was not very good and very bland last season. The Hokies are going to have a quarterback battle that will extend into fall camp, and have to replace their leading rusher at running back, their top two receivers, and starters on the offensive line.

Georgia Tech was not a good defense by any measure last season, but Virginia Tech only managed to score 26 points on the Yellow Jackets. With so many question marks for both teams, it will be interesting who wins the battle between Georgia Tech's defense and Virginia Tech's offense.

So with so much turnover on that side of the ball, who are the Virginia Tech offensive players that should be on Georgia Tech's radar? Let's discuss it below.

Grant Wells- Quarterback

The Hokies are going to have an ongoing quarterback competition heading into the fall, but Marshall transfer Grant Wells may have the upper hand in Blacksburg.

Wells looked like a potential rising star during his 2020 freshman season with the Thundering Herd but struggled with turnovers and consistency last season.

Virginia Tech struggled to establish good quarterback play consistently under former head coach Justin Fuente and Pry is hoping that Wells can change that. He has a strong arm and the physical tools to be a good quarterback but will have to put it all together. Georgia Tech will need to force him into bad decisions to slow him down, much like his opponents at Marshall did.

Malachi Thomas- Running Back

Virginia Tech Running Back Malachi Thomas Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech is replacing last season's leading Raheem Blackshear, but they have a few guys that should give them depth at the running back position. The guy that I think should worry Georgia Tech's defense the most is rising sophomore, Malachi Thomas.

Thomas had 440 yards on 93 carries last season, but I expect him to carry a heavier load this season. He is a quick back at 6-0 197 LBS and is a tough back to bring down as well.

If Wells improves the passing game, it will free up Thomas to have more success when teams are stacking the box in anticipation of him getting the ball. Thomas should be the number one guy on the Hokies offense that Georgia Tech should be looking to control.

Kaleb Smith- Wide Receiver

Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech is going to have plenty of questions to answer at wide receiver, with last season's top two guys being gone. but that will leave plenty of opportunities.

Kaleb Smith was the third-leading receiver for the Hokies last season but did not put up eye-popping stats. Smith has the tools at 6-2 221 LBS and could have a breakout season if the quarterback situation gets fixed.

This is the number one target on the outside that should worry Georgia Tech's defense. Smith has the size and could present plenty of problems for the Yellow Jacket's secondary.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the linebacking groups in the ACC Coastal

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 point guard Vasean Allette

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball set to face Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Georgia Tech Football offers 2024 athlete Jay'Quan Bostic