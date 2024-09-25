Georgia Tech Basketball: Full 2024-2025 ACC Schedule Released For Yellow Jackets
The 2024-2025 ACC Schedule is out for Georgia Tech's Mens and Women's Basketball Programs.
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team will open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina and host Duke on Dec. 21, the conference office announced Tuesday evening as it unveiled the entire league schedule for 2024-25 live on the ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets have opened their ACC schedule against either the Tar Heels or Blue Devils each of the last three years, and now will face both of the conference’s blue bloods in the month of December for the first time.
Tip times and television coverage for some games, including the home ACC opener vs. Duke, are flexed and will be announced after the beginning of the season.
The Yellow Jackets then resume the conference race in earnest in January, hosting a New Year’s Eve matchup against Notre Dame and a Saturday, Jan. 4 tilt against Boston College before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Syracuse (Jan. 7) and SMU (Jan. 11). Tech also hosts Clemson (Jan. 14) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 22) during the month, and travel to Florida State (Jan. 18) and Notre Dame (Jan. 28).
Louisville (Feb. 1) and new conference members Stanford (Feb. 12) and California (Feb. 15) visit McCamish Pavilion during the month of February, while NC State (March 1) and Miami (March 4) come to Atlanta to close out the Yellow Jackets’ home slate. In between, Tech will visit Clemson (Feb. 4) and Virginia (Feb. 8) back-to-back, as well as Boston College (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh (Feb. 25) in consecutive road games during the month.
Tech finishes its regular-season campaign March 8 at Wake Forest.
The ACC’s scheduling model for 2024-25 for all teams breaks down as follows:
• Each school will play two games, home and away, versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).
• Each team plays one of the remaining 15 teams twice, both home and away.
• Each team will play the remaining 14 conference opponents once, seven at home only, and the other seven away only.
As announced earlier this year, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Saturday home ACC games include Duke (Dec. 21), Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1).
· Tech’s home-and-away opponents in 2024-25 are Boston College and its permanent rivals Clemson and Notre Dame.
· Including non-conference games, Tech will appear five times on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU), 14 times on the ACC Network, and three times on The CW Network.
· Of the three new members of the ACC, Tech has faced SMU the most (8-6 all-time, last meeting in 1986). The Jackets are 0-3 vs. California (last meeting 2012) and 1-2 vs. Stanford (last meeting 2000).
· Tech will open the 2024-25 season with seven consecutive home games, its longest homestand to open a season since 1980-81. After three straight games away from home (Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern), the Jackets will have five more in a row at McCamish Pavilion, including conference tilts against Duke, Notre Dame and Boston College.
· Tech will play 19 regular-season games at McCamish Pavilion, the most since the 2016-17 season, when the Jackets played 21 total home games, including two on the NIT.
Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play three of its first four Atlantic Coast Conference games at home, as the conference office announced the full league schedule for all 18 teams on Tuesday evening live on the ACC Network.
The Yellow Jackets will tip-off its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner at North Carolina on Dec. 15 before returning to McCamish Pavilion to open a five-game homestand, capped by a trio of league games. Tech will play its second ACC game in the month of December when it tips off at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 against Pitt.
As the calendar turns to 2025, Tech continues its homestand with Syracuse (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 9, 7 p.m.) before hitting the road for a pair of contests. A challenging road swing awaits the Jackets with trips to NCAA participant Louisville (Jan. 12, 4 p.m.) and defending ACC Champion Notre Dame (Jan. 16, 6 p.m.).
Tech finishes the month alternating home and away games, hosting Clemson (Jan. 19, 2 p.m.) and Duke (Jan. 26, 2 p.m.), while visiting Virginia (Jan. 23, 7 p.m.).
February opens on the road at Miami (Feb. 2, 2 p.m.) before a brief stint at McCamish Pavilion to welcome ACC newcomer SMU on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Back-to-back road games follow at Boston College (Feb. 9, 2 p.m.) and a return trip to Clemson (Feb. 13, 7 p.m.).
Georgia Tech concludes its home slate with a three-game homestand as the Jackets are set to welcome Wake Forest (Feb. 16, 12 p.m.), ACC Tournament runner-up NC State (Feb. 20, 7 p.m.) and NCAA participant Florida State (Feb. 23, 2 p.m.).
The Yellow Jackets will close the ACC regular season in California, visiting league newcomers Cal (Feb. 27, TBA) and Stanford (March 2, 5 p.m.).
The top 15 teams at the end of regular season play will then participate in the 2025 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, March 5-9.