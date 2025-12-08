Bleav in Georgia Tech: First Look at The Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup Against BYU

Georgia Tech is going to be playing in one of the best bowl games of the postseason. The Yellow Jackets were selected to play in this year's Pop Tarts Bowl and their opponent is going to be No. 12 BYU. BYU was the runner up in the Big 12 this season and the only team that they have lost to is No. 4 Texas Tech. The Cougars were nearly a playoff team and are going to be a huge challenge for the Yellow Jackets.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we give our early thoughts on the matchup with the Cougars and talk about the latest coaching news.

If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!

Big Time Matchup

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The bowl appearance is Georgia Tech’s third-straight and 48th all-time. The Yellow Jackets’ 48 bowl appearances are the 14th-most in college football history. Tech is making a third-consecutive bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14. The Jackets are also tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .553 postseason winning percentage (26-21).

Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2 ACC) brings its best regular-season record since 2014 into the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Tech’s 133-year football history.

BYU is 11-2 overall, with both of its defeats coming at the hands of No. 4 Texas Tech (once in the regular season and once in Saturday’s Big XII championship game).

The matchup is Georgia Tech’s first ranked-vs.-ranked bowl showdown since the No. 10/9 Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 Mississippi State, 49-34, in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its third appearance in the game now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

It will be the Jackets’ third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium, as they topped Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship, when the stadium was called the Florida Citrus Bowl.

The Pop Tarts Bowl will kick off on Dec. 27th at 3:30 and will be televised on ABC.

More Georgia Tech News: