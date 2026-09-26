Georgia Tech Confidence Meter: How I feel About the Yellow Jackets Against Stanford

Game day is here for Georgia Tech, and for the first time ever, the Yellow Jackets are heading to Stanford to face the Cardinal.

Stanford and Georgia Tech both come into this game 1-2, and while I would not categorize either team as desperate, the Yellow Jackets really need this win.

Stanford was expected to be 1-2 at this point in the season, and they were picked to be at the bottom of the ACC standings. Georgia Tech was picked to finish 5th in the ACC, but they have not lived up to that through three games. If they were to lose this game and fall to 1-3 heading into the bye week, things could spiral for this team.

So how confident am I in the Yellow Jackets to get this win tonight?

Confidence Meter: Low

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Mercer Bears in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to exude confidence in Georgia Tech right now. Can they change that? Sure, but they are going to have to start playing much better. I did pick them to beat the Cardinal, but that does not mean that I am confident in them doing so.

Three things give me low confidence in this team. Their injury situation coming into this game, the way the offensive line is playing, and the run defense.

How much will the injuries affect them tonight? LT Ethan Mackenny, DE Jordan Walker, and DBs Savion Riley and Fenix Felton are all going to be out tonight, and the safety position is the one that I am concerned about. Tae Harris will still be back there, but freshmen Kealan Jones or Chris Hewitt Jr is going to have to play a big role tonight against Stanford. Neither player has been tested so far in their careers and a Cardinal head coach Tavita Pritchard is going to be looking to take advantage of that inexperience with some big plays.

While losing Walker up front hurts, players like Noah Carter and Taje McCoy have flashed this season and will be counted on to step up. Mackenny was having a tough season before his injury against Tennessee and was out last week against Mercer. Jordan Floyd started in his place and I suspect he will again this week.

Stanford does not have a strong rushing attack and they have one of the worst pass rushers in the country, so something has to give with against the porous Georgia Tech run defense and offensive line. Whichever team can overcome their weakness at those spots might determine the winner.

Where do I think Georgia Tech can have success in this game? Stanford's defense has been nothing special this season, incluidng having one of the worst secondaries in the country, and Alberto Mendoza has not been bad to start the year. He had a couple of untimely turnovers against Tennessee, but has not made any mistakes in the other two games. There should be some downfield opportunities against this secondary and either Jordan Allen or Dalen Penson could have a big game.

There are advantages for Georgia Tech and despite the tough start to the season, I think they are the more talented team in this game, but Stanford won't be an easy out and I think this game will come down to the wire.