Georgia Tech Inactives for Week 4 vs. Stanford: Multiple Starters out for the Yellow Jackets

After three non-conference games, Georgia Tech is going to open up ACC play this weekend vs Stanford. It will be the first time that these two have played as ACC foes and the first time that they have met outside of a bowl game.

With ACC play beginning this week for Georgia Tech, that means availability reports will be coming each Wednesday, starting tonight, and the Yellow Jackets have released theirs for this weekend.

For Georgia Tech, starting defensive end Jordan Walker, starting safety Savion Riley, and starting left tackle Ethan Mackenny are all going to be out on Saturday night vs Stanford. Mackenny missed Saturday's win over Mercer and Jordan Floyd got the start in his place. Floyd will likely be on the left side for the Yellow Jackets in this game.

Others who were ruled out include freshmen receivers Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, and Coi Jean-Noel, freshmen DB Trae Stevenson Jr (who blocked a punt for a TD against Tennessee in week two), second-year safety Fenix Felton, safety Will Kiker, and defensive linemen A.J. Hoffler, Derry Norris, and Shymeik Jones.

There are several Yellow Jackets listed as questionable as well. Backup RB Malachi Hosley, defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, LB Kyle Efford, center Jameson Riggs, and second year OL Josh Petty are listed as questionable.

This is great news for Petty, who was injured during spring. The former five-star OT is one of the most talented players on the Georgia Tech offensive line and has a chance to compete for playing time on what has been a struggling unit so far.

Georgia Tech listed DE Noah Carter, OL Joseph Ionata, TE Kevin Roche Jr, and DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson as probable.

First injury report for Georgia Tech vs Stanford pic.twitter.com/JFL1PK40DN — Jackson Caudell (@jacksoncaudell) September 24, 2026

Breaking down the injury report

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of things to break down with Georgia Tech's injury report.

Missing Jordan Walker is going to be a loss, as he has been a great leader for this unit since the spring. Ends such as Taje McCoy, who had a strip sack against Mercer, will likely see a heightened role.

One area of concern is going to be at safety. Going back to spring and fall camp, we have talked about how safety depth is going to be a concern for Georgia Tech, and it is going to be tested this weekend with the absences of Riley and Felton. Keep an eye on first-year players Kealan Jones and Chris Hewitt Jr to fill in the spot next to Tae Harris.

Jones and Hoffler were depth pieces on Georgia Tech's D-Line, but others will have to step up this weekend.

If Hosley were to be out, I would expect a larger role for Trelain Maddox in this game.

Jaylen Mbakwe missed last week's game vs Mercer after suffering an injury vs Tennessee, but could return this week as Georgia Tech begins ACC play. Efford also missed last week's game, which gave way to more reps for Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble.

If Riggs is out, it will likely be another start at center for Will Reed, who got his first start as a Yellow Jacket last week vs Mercer.

Hopefully, all four players listed as probable will play on Saturday. Roche Jr has been one of the breakout players on offense and one of Alberto Mendoza's favorite targets, Carter has been an impact pass rusher (87.1 pass rush grade on PFF in 16 pass rushing snaps), Carroll-Jackson has played 122 snaps along the interior of the defensive line, and Ionata has been the starter at right guard.

Can Georgia Tech overcome these injuries to get an important win on the road?