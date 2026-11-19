Stop me if you have heard this before in the last four years, but Brent Key is looking for another defensive coordinator.

Last Monday, Key announced four staff changes after an embarrassing loss to Louisville, with one of them being defensive coordinator Jason Semore. After Semore was fired, new defensive play-caller Vinnie Sunseri proceeded to hold the Clemson Tigers to just six points, and while Clemson's offense is a disaster, that was marked improvement over what the Yellow Jackets had been putting on the field.

But with just two weeks remaining in the season, it is not too early to start looking ahead at what Georgia Tech is going to do this offseason. Hiring the right defensive coordinator has eluded Key since taking over as the head coach, but even if Georgia Tech pulls a surprise or two against Wake Forest and/or Georgia, Key is going to enter next season under the microscope and probably have a hot seat entering the 2027-2028 season.

That is what could make this hire a bit tricky. If Key is perceived to have a really hot seat entering next season, will that make the job less attractive and harder to find a quality candidate? I think that is possible.

Here is the debut of our defensive coordinator hot board for Georgia Tech. It should be noted that this is just speculation and not a report of candidates Georgia Tech is interested in or candidates that have shown interest in Georgia Tech. These are just my own thoughts on the current vacancy.

Current P4 Coordinators

Vinnie Sunseri

I think it is a longshot that Key will keep Sunseri as the defensive coordinator, but these next two games are going to be a great audition for him and I am not going to completely rule it out.

Shutting down the Clemson offense is one thing, but putting up strong performances against Wake Forest and Georgia are two different things entirely. Both the Demon Deacons and the Bulldogs have two of the best offenses in the country and if Georgia Tech can limit them and give them a shot at a surprising upset, I think that could speak volumes about if Sunseri could have a shot at landing the job.

There is always trepadation about giving interims with only a small sample size of success the full time job, but if Sunseri can find a way to have this defense perform against Wake and Georgia, he should at least get consideration, that is all I am saying.

I think it is going to be hard for Georgia Tech to pull another successful Power Four defensive coordinator, unless there is a large amount of money committed to the hire. With Key likely being on the hot seat entering the season, it will be hard to get another successful Power Four coordinator to leave their job to come to The Flats and take over on that side of the ball. I am happy to be proven wrong on that, but I think it will be difficult and that Key might need to look at the G6 or even FCS levels to find a coordinator.

G6 candidates

Spence Nowinsky- New Mexico

I think this would be a really strong hire for Georgia Tech if they could make it happen.

New Mexico currently has the No. 2 total defense in the entire country, giving up only 248 yards per game. You can point to the teams on New Mexico's schedule and the fact that they are a G6 team, but Nowinsky has a track record of success. He has been nominated for the Broyles award twice (top assistant coach in the country) and is in his second season with the Lobos.

Nowinsky also has previous defensive coordinator stops at Memphis (2024), Ohio (2022-2023), the co defensive coordinator at Miami (OH) from 2018-2021, and a long stint at Illinois State, where he was defensive coordinator for four season.

Grant Olson- North Dakota State

Olson has been the defensive coordinator for his alma mater since the 2024 season and the Bison have had one of the nation's best defenses at the FCS level, but they have maintained that since jumping up to the FBS level this season.

NDSU ranks 4th in the country in total defense and play with a certain level of physicality that is evident every time that they take the field. I think this would be an interesting bet for Georgia Tech, but I also doubt if Olson would want to leave his alma mater. It is worth a call though.

Shawn Quinn- Liberty

Quinn is someone who already has familiarity with the ACC, as he was at Virginia Tech under Brent Pry from 2022-2025 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Liberty this past season.

The Flames are currently 9-1 and the heavy favorites to win Conference USA and Liberty has the No. 12 total defense in the country as well as the No. 8 scoring defense in the FBS. He is a first time coordinator at the FBS level this season and has not done so at the power four level, but he is familiar with the ACC and could be a strong hire on that side of the ball.

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Steve Russ- Air Force

Russ is in the midst of his first season as the defensive coordinator for Air Force, but he would bring NFL experience to the job and the Falcons have one of the top defenses in the Mountain West and the country in his second stint with his alma mater.

After coming over from UAB, Russ currently has Air Force with the No. 15 overall defense in the country, as well as the No. 5 passing defense in the country. He was a linebackers coach with the Carolina Panthers from 2018-2019 and then with the Washington Commanders from 2020-2023.

He is a veteran coach that could bring leadership to that side of the ball if he could be pulled away for another job.

Mike Mutz- Georgia Southern

For the first part of Clay Helton's tenure at Georgia Southern, the Eagles have been a disaster on the defensive side of the ball. They have become contenders for the Sun Belt Championship this season after hiring Mutz away from Stephen F. Austin, where he was one of the best coordinators at the FCS level.

Georgia Southern currently ranks 26th in the country in total defense, 27th in passing yards allowed, 27th in sacks, and 42nd in rush defense. While the Eagles have four losses, they were competitive losses to Clemson, Houston, James Madison, and Jacksonville State.

Mutz has been a successful coordinator at Georgia Southern this season and dating back to his time with Stephen F. Austin. He is certainly worth a look.

Charles Kelly- Jacksonville State head coach

This is a bit of a longshot, as Kelly has been a really good head coach at Jacksonville State and has them as one of the best teams in Conference USA, along with Liberty, but Brent Key should make a call and see if Kelly would like to return to The Flats.

Kelly arrived at Georgia Tech and spent his first two seasons as a special teams coordinator under Chan Gailey before coaching cornerbacks/defensive backs from 2008-2012 under Paul Johnson, where he was also the interim DC in 2012 after Georgia Tech's 2-4 start to the season. The Yellow Jackets won the ACC in 2009 when Kelly was on staff and made the ACC Championship game in 2012, where they would lose to his future employer.

Kelly left for Florida State, where he was a part of the national championship staff in 2013 and then becoming the DC in 2014. After Florida State, Kelly spent time at Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, and Auburn, before becoming the Jacksonville State head coach in 2025.

He is familiar with the program and the Southeast. He might not want to leave a head coaching position where he has been successful for a job as the Yellow Jackets defensive coordinator though and that is why I would classify him as a longshot. Still, worth a shot.

Former head coaches

Dave Aranda

Probably the longest longshot on the list, Aranda would be a grand slam if he could be convinced to take over the defense in Atlanta. Aranda was recently fired as the head coach at Baylor, but he was one of the best defensive minds in football and would be a huge addition to the staff.

Since being fired, Aranda has gone back to LSU to join the Tigers staff is a support role, but he is going to be one of the most in demand defensive coordinators this cycle. From his time at Wisconsin and LSU, Aranda is a fantastic defensive coach, but I would be shocked if he wanted to leave for Georgia Tech.

NFL

Tyler Santucci

Santucci was Key's best defensive coordinator hire during his time at Georgia Tech, but he left to be the Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach after one season. Would he entertain a return to The Flats to be the coordinator once again or will he stay in the league?

Pete Kwiatkowski

Kwiatkowski was one of the best coordinators in college football, but was unexpectedly fired by Texas after last season in favor of Will Muschamp. Kwiatkowski was previously a successful defensive coordinator at Washington, Boise State, and Montana State, but is now the current defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. I would classify this as a bigtime longshot, but it would be one of the best hires that Key could possibkly make this cycle if Kwiatkowski is receptive to the job.