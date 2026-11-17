The Utah Utes are on the brink of capping off an undefeated regular season, a berth in the last-ever Big 12 Championship Game, and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They're 10-0 on the season and are coming off a narrow 40-39 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

Utah will now hit the road to take on the 5-5 TCU Horned Frogs, who are coming off a 20-10 win against Kansas State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Utah vs. TCU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Utah -6.5 (-125)

TCU +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Utah -265

TCU +215

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Utah vs. TCU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Utah record: 10-0 (7-0 in Big 12)

Kansas State record: 5-5 (3-4 in Big 12)

Utah vs. TCU Betting Trends

TCU is 3-0 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

Utah is 8-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-4 in Utah's games this season

TCU is 4-6 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 8-2 in TCU games this season

Utah vs. TCU Key Player to Watch

Devon Dampier, QB - Utah Utes

Devon Dampier still has a chance to win the Heisman Trophy. He enters Week 12 third on the odds list to win the award at +550, behind only Jeremiah Smith (-140) and Darian Mensah (+370). Dampier has completed 66.5% of passes for 2,257 yards, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, racking up 582 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Utah vs. TCU Prediction and Best Bet

Utah is rightfully favored in this game and should do enough to get the win, but the TCU defense is leading me to take the points with the home team. The Horned Frogs are ninth in the country in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 13th in defense success rate. They stop both the pass and run equally well, which is going to make it hard for the Utes to score enough points to cover this spread.

The Horned Frogs' problem has been their offense, but the Utah defense isn't exactly elite, ranking outside the top 30 in most metrics. If TCU can move the ball through the air, their defense can do the rest to keep this game close.

Give me to points with TCU.

Pick: TCU +6.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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