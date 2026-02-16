Report: Georgia Tech's Executive Director of Recruiting Is Expected To Be Hired By Alabama

A departure from the recruiting department for the Yellow Jackets is reportedly expected. According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Executive Director of Recruiting Alex Mathis is expected to join the Alabama Crimson Tide in a front office role.

Alabama is expected to hire Arizona #Cardinals scout Stephen Wise and Georgia Tech executive director of recruiting Alex Mathis as members of its front office, sources tell @CBSSports.



Wise has worked for Arizona the last five years. Mathis was executive director of recruiting… pic.twitter.com/vM58dLupXj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 16, 2026

If Mathis is indeed leaving, that will leave head coach Brent Key with another void to fill and a key position for the program to ensure they get it right for the future. Key has put together impressive recruiting classes and young players who are contributing early to the success of the Yellow Jackets.

Mathis spent a year at Georgia Tech before the departure. He was big in ushering in a Top 35 recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets that was headlined by four-star Jaedyn Terry, four-star Jeffar Jean-Noel, four-star Cole Bergeron, and four-star Traeviss Stevenson. The Yellow Jackets have brought in back-to-back top 40 classes. While Mathis wasn’t responsible for the elite 2025 cycle, being at the job for a year in bringing in that sort of class says a lot.

It is hard to evaluate how good the class will be because they haven’t put on the Georgia Tech uniform just yet and played on the field. We won’t know the results for at least a couple of years. Mathis is known as one of the top recruiters at the Power 4 level and has spent time with several top institutions. He will now likely get his shot at the big leagues and one of the best professional sports leagues in the country.

Here is more on what Mathis has done in his career via his Georgia Tech athletics bio.

“Mathis comes to Tech from UCF, where he spent three years, first as assistant director of player personnel (2022-23), before being promoted to executive director of recruiting (2023-24). In his time at UCF, he helped the Knights land three top-40 recruiting classes (No. 37 in 2022, No. 38 in 2023 and No. 34 in 2024, according to 247Sports).

Before moving to the collegiate level, Mathis spent eight years as a coach and recruiting coordinator at three Georgia high schools – Fredrica Academy (assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator – 2015-19), Brantley County H.S. (recruiting coordinator and running backs coach – 2020) and Glynn Academy (recruiting coordinator and RB coach – 2021). He helped coach Fredrica to a state championship in 2018.

A Waycross, Ga. native, Mathis holds a bachelor’s degree from College of Coastal Georgia and a master’s from Georgia Southern.

More Georgia Tech Football News: