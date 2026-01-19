Georgia Tech DL Landen Marshall Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech received some more good news on Monday afternoon after Landen Marshall announced his return to the Yellow Jackets. Last week, Marshall announced he was entering the portal but has had a change of heart.

Georgia Tech defensive tackle Landen Marshall has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal to return to the Flats. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) January 19, 2026

Here is more on Marshall via his Georgia Tech bio.

2024 (True Freshman): Did not see game action … Redshirted.

High School:Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 31 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 35 player in the talent-rich state of Alabama … All-state and all-district performer … Amassed 90 tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss over the final three seasons of his prep career (2021-23), including 47 tackles and 14 TFL as a senior in 2023 … Helped lead Andalusia to the Alabama 4A state championship – its first state title in 45 years – as a junior in 2022 … Four-year letterwinner … Two-year team captain … Coached by Trent Taylo

It won't be easy for Marshall who is now looking at a very crowded defensive line room and one that saw the Yellow Jackets add three interior defensive lineman in the portal. He will be against steep competition to earn playing time in 2026. Fortunately, he will have ample opportunties to prove himself especially with the departure of Jason Moore, Akelo Stone, Jordan Van Den Berg, and Matthew Alexander. The time is now for Marshall who redshirted in 2024, and didn't see time in 2025. The spring will give us a good glimse to see if he can stand out, crack the rotation, and be a contributor in a postion room that underwent a major overhaul this offseason. The Yellow Jackets desperately need to improve its run defense, and get pressure on the quarterback next fall. Hopefully, Marshall is a major contributor to that for the Ramblin Wreck.

The Yellow Jackets also received great news from Melvin Jordan IV, who also withdrew his name from the portal and decided to return to the Yellow Jackets. It gives the Yellow Jackets much-needed depth at the position and a viable rotation of four linebackers they can lean on. Georgia Tech now has E.J. Lightsey, Kyle Efford, Cayman Spaulding, and Jordan IV to round out the group. Georgia Tech also brought in three standout freshmen in CJ Gamble, Kymani Morales, and Braylon Outlaw, who could be kept in special teams in 2026.

