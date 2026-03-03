2028 DL Prospect Chase Foster Previews Upcoming Unofficial Visit To Georgia Tech

Chase Foster is a highly coveted 2028 prospect in the nation. A lot of colleges want him and are getting him on campus in the spring. He will visit Rutgers, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Florida State, and Texas A&M. Foster is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on March 14th. It will be the first time in a while that he has been on campus to see the Yellow Jackets. He talked about his upcoming visit to the Flats.

“I’m excited, I haven’t been up there in a while. They have been improving each season. Can't wait to see practice and speak with the coaches,” said Foster.

Foster was a standout player for the Dutchtown Bulldogs, who have been known for producing elite pass rushers, like one who is dominating in the NFL right now in Will Anderson. Foster was a dominating force with the Bulldogs early in his prep career, winning several major honors and recognition from a myriad of media members. However, Foster made a change this past offseason. Here is more on that decision when I wrote about him.

"Foster has made the transition from Dutchtown to IMG Academy for the 2026 high school football season. He will play for one of the top programs in the country and some of the best talent you will find to continue to elevate his game. Foster is still refining his craft and looking to become the best player in the nation. After the season he put together, and if he dominates at IMG, it should just be a matter of time. Expect the offers to continue to roll for Foster heading into his junior season."

IMG Academy is a nationally ranked program and has produced a number of prospects who have gone on to dominate at the next level. It was a big offseason decision for Foster, who hopes will pay dividends for his development. Getting him on campus is big for the Yellow Jackets as they look to pursue the next class. Foster is another prospect who has a lot of potential and can be a difference maker. The Yellow Jackets are already in a good spot for him; now it is just continuing to get him on campus and recruit him hard. He also likes the direction the program is headed. Below is a deeper five on his tape and what he brings to the table.

Check out his film breakdown here.