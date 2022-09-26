Georgia Tech Fires Athletic Director Todd Stansbury

It was rumored to be happening yesterday, but the official word came down on Monday that Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury would be fired. Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first broke the news and had the story.

Stansbury, who was a Georgia Tech alum and letterwinner in football, was hired as the athletic director in 2016. The main thing that most will point to in his time at Georgia Tech was that he hired Geoff Collins to replace Paul Johnson and that hire was a disaster for Georgia Tech.

Not only did Stansbury hire Collins, but he publicly backed him as the head coach after the tough end to the 2021 football season. With Collins's terrible start to the 2022 season, it was inevitable that Collins would be let go at some point this season, and more than likely, that meant Stansbury was going to go as well.

Frank Neville, Georgia Tech's chief of staff and senior VP of strategic initiatives, will be the interim AD according to ESPN's Pete Thamel:

There is going to be a lot of speculation about who the new athletic director is going to be and Thamel gave a lengthy list of candidates that Georgia Tech might be looking at:

It is going to be a crazy few weeks and months ahead for Georgia Tech and we will see where the athletic director search leads. The AD search will almost certainly happen before the new head football coach is hired, but there is no timetable for any hire right now. Be sure to stay tuned.

