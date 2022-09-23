Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Isaiah Spencer
Georgia Tech is in the midst of a tough start to its season and has a trip to Orlando to face UCF on Saturday. While the Yellow Jackets were game planning for a physical UCF team on Saturday, an offer was sent out to a wide receiver in the 2023 class that I am sure Georgia Tech would love to land.
Isaiah Spencer is a 6'2 185 LBS playmaker from Madison Central High School and a current Southern Miss commit. He received an offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff this week.
Georgia Tech is the first power five school to offer Spencer, but the Yellow Jackets are going to have an uphill battle to climb in this recruitment because of the way the season has started and the uncertainty going forward with the coaching staff.
The Yellow Jackets currently have one receiver committed in the 2023 recruiting class, that being Norcross wideout Zion Taylor, one of the best players in the class. Georgia Tech would love to add to that number and Spencer would be a perfect addition.
