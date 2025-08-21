Georgia Tech Football: 5 Bold Predictions For The 2025 Season
The 2025 season is upon us, and the Yellow Jackets will have their first game of the season against Colorado next Friday night on ESPN. Let’s make some bold predictions ahead of the 2025 season.
1. Haynes King becomes a Heisman finalist
King has been the topic of major elite quarterback preseason watchlists as the nation continues to recognize his supreme talent.
He captivated the nation last year with his toughness, grit, and character. After an elite performance and a stunning eight overtime loss to the Bulldogs, King finished with five total touchdowns. Head coach Brent Key talked about King after his valiant effort after the loss.
"He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them,” said Key.
King will only be better in 2025. He has a new arsenal of weaponry at his disposal in Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, and an improved Isiah Canion. To go along with Veteran pieces in Malik Rutherford, Bailey Stockton, and Zion Taylor. The running back room is also deep and has a plethora of weapons and guys who can catch the ball out of the backfield, which will only make King’s job easier. King is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, and now, fully healthy, he can establish himself in the nation’s eyes. I believe he will do that and continue to shock national pundits with his performance this upcoming season.
2. Georgia Tech wins the ACC and makes a deep run in the College Football Playoff
Everything is in front of the Yellow Jackets to make the ACC Championship game. Yes, they have a major matchup week 3 of the season against Clemson, but win or lose, they are still in a prime position to secure a spot in the ACC championship. They don’t have to play some of the top contenders in the ACC in Miami, Louisville, or SMU this upcoming season, which bodes well for their chances. The Yellow Jackets also have a more favorable schedule compared to a season ago when they have one of the toughest in the nation. This team has the most depth it has ever had and true freshman who are itching to see the field early and often while making a profound impact.
Here is an in-depth look at the depth from head coach Brent Key
"Well, I mean, really, that's something that started three years ago, two and a half years ago in recruiting is, not just bringing a player in because it's the best player you can bring in. You just have to be conscious of what class they are, the spacing between guys at certain positions. You don't want to get a situation where every position is four or five or six guys leave in that year, right? You got to be able to develop guys in your program, your fourth safety, your fifth safety, your seventh, eighth offensive linemen. Those guys who have been here in the program have been here for two years, three years, to be able to retain those guys. That was really important for us. Then, from January all the way until May, our approach in the portal was we wanted to take guys that had proven experience and proven track records of production and improvement through play on the field. We didn't want to take guys that might have been such and such coming out of high school or one year and then sitting on the bench somewhere and didn't really get the time. So we addressed all those needs.”
Georgia Tech has everything it needs to make a statement in the ACC and stamp its ticket to the College Football Playoff in 2025.
3. Brayden Manley Wins ACC Defensive Player of the Year & Records 12 Sacks
Manley has been a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets throughout fall camp. The former SoCon Defensive Player of the Year has been a menace so far and continues to make noise. He has the potential to be a wrecking ball and a player who can make impact plays for the Yellow Jackets, changing games with his pass-rushing prowess.
Here is what he said he improved on the most this offseason.
"Of course, my hands, pad level's always something that's for me that we get worked on. I think my biggest thing, though, that I needed to get better with was being more physical in the run,” said Manley
Defensive Ends coach/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope had this to say about Manley from the fall camp.
“Manley is just a dynamic player that can affect the game in a lot of different ways. And so both of those guys are guys that went out there looking for guys. They fit the mold, they check the boxes, and just being blessed to have them here, we're excited about,” said Pope.
Georgia Tech has desperately needed to improve its pass rush over the last few seasons, and needed a guy to make a difference. Manley will be the player just to do that.
4. Georgia Tech ends seven-game losing streak to Georgia
The Yellow Jackets were close to upsetting Georgia on the road and showed that they aren’t far off from consistently beating the elite programs in college football. Georgia Tech jumped out to a double-digit lead
Georgia Tech answered the call this offseason, adding top transfer portal prospects to help the team go further and be able to endure injuries late in the season.
Head coach Brent Key has continued to add fire to this rivalry. He had this to say about playing them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year instead of at Bobby Dodd Stadium
“Those are way above my pay grade. I couldn't care less. We could go play in Piedmont Park. I couldn't give a crap where we play,” said Key.
Say what you want, but I think last year showed that this rivalry is back and that Georgia isn’t going to just steamroll the Yellow Jackets anymore, especially under Coach Key. They play with a different fire and energy, and with a top 25 recruiting class in 2025, coupled with an impressive job in the portal, the Yellow Jackets have everything they need to beat the Bulldogs this year, and they will do just that.
5. Georgia Tech will have one of the best secondaries in the country
With all of the additions from the transfer portal this past offseason, young talent, and veteran leadership, Georgia Tech looks primed to be one of the top units. They also added one of the best defensive minds and developers of defensive backs as their new defensive coordinator in Blake Gideon, who came over from Texas. Gideon helped develop guys like Jahdae Barron (Denver), Andrew Mukuba (Philadelphia), and all-SEC selection Michael Taafe. Gideon is one of the best at developing defensive backs in the country, and although he won’t directly work with DBs, he will still be privy to what is going on in that room. You also have to point out defensive backs coach Cory Peoples, who doesn’t get enough love for the development of his two veteran players, who return for another year in Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels, who are some of the best players you will see in the ACC. They also have an infusion of youth and players out of the transfer portal, itching to get on the field and make a difference. Coach Peoples talked about the room and what he is excited about
" I would say we got a whole lot more depth than we had last year so it's one of them things um you know you feed the hot hand when the hand is hot, uh you want to keep guys on a certain amount of snaps early on in the season because it's a long run uh but But right now, we look to try to rotate, but right now it's a season goal since we haven't made a plan yet exactly how we're going to do it. But we do have the depth, and that's the biggest thing, having the depth to do it. And last year we didn't,” said Peoples.
I fully expect Georgia Tech to have one of the best secondaries in the country under the leadership and tutelage of Coach Peoples and cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones. They will shock a lot of people.