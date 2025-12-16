How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Marist: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is back in action after a nine-day break. The Yellow Jackets picked up a win over Monmouth last time out and pulled away in the second half. Kowacie Reeves led the team with 23 points, and Lamar Washington also chipped in 23 points. With the win, Georgia Tech advanced to 6-4 on the 2025 season. Washington has continued to evolve and is carving out a role for himself and becoming a trusted player for coach Stoudamire.

“I think Lamar was good tonight, obviously, but I think that, you know, he's a guy that he's not ever going to be perfect, but that's what makes him who he is, you know, all at the same time, because he brings oughness and he brings a spirit to the game and he plays hard as I don't know what. I think that even as a fan, you can see that watching, you know, and so when you have guys like that I think his teammates can't help but rally around him. And I was proud of him and, you know, he only took nine shots, you know, but he directed traffic. He didn't turn the ball over. A couple of mental lapses on D kind of help a lot, you know, well, too much at times, but, you know, overall, man, he did a really good job, and I do believe that he's getting comfortable and his teammates are getting comfortable with him," said Stoudamire.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch their game against Marist.

How to Watch

Tuesday, Dec.16, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM Channel 384

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Haynes King To Be Celebrated

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech star quarterback will be celebrated at halftime after an incredible season on the gridiron. King won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year. King finished 10th in Heisman voting and received two first-place votes. The star quarterback threw for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also led the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 922 yards and 15 touchdowns. King led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-3 record.

Matchup History

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire greet at the end of the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tuesday will mark just the fifth meeting between Marist and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 all-time against Marist. The teams last met in 2003 with the Yellow Jackets winning 90-40.

The Yellow Jackets are looking to advance to 7-4 on the season and pick up some non-conference wins before they play their first ACC matchup of the season in 15 days against Duke. Georgia Tech has had an up-and-down season so far. Georgia Tech started the season winning four of its first five games of the year. However, they have won just one of their last four games. A good sign is that they are 6-1 at home and have played well at McCamish Pavilion. They will look to carry that same success on Tuesday night.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

•5 Takeaways From Georgia Tech's First 10 Games Of The 2025-2026 Season

•Is Georgia Tech’s Lack of Fast Breaks Limiting Their Ceiling?

•Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 79-67 Win Over Monmouth

•Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 79-67 Win Over Monmouth on Saturday

•Georgia Tech vs Monmouth Live Updates | NCAA Basketball