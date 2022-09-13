Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds for Matchup With Ole Miss

One of the big matchups on Saturday afternoon in week three of this college football weekend will be Georgia Tech hosting Ole Miss. Ole Miss is coming in ranked No.20 in the country and has blown out their first two opponents, Troy and Central Arkansas, to start the season.

This will be the first road test for this new-look Ole Miss team and on the other hand, Ole Miss is the most explosive offense that Georgia Tech has seen this season. It will be a big test for the Yellow Jackets and the betting odds are showing that just four days before toe meets leather.

Current Odds (Courtesy of SI Sportsbook):

Spread: Ole Miss -16

Money Line: Ole Miss -901, Georgia Tech +500

This is not the first time that Georgia Tech has been a big underdog this season. The Yellow Jackets were 24-point underdogs against Clemson and were close to covering that number. It is going to be a big challenge on both sides of the ball for Georgia Tech.

A big question and storyline to watch in this game will be whether Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmeyer gets the start at quarterback for Ole Miss. Altmeyer was injured against Central Arkansas and Dart has put up better stats through the first couple of games, but they are still listed together on the depth chart ahead of the game on Saturday. Georgia Tech's defense is going to have to be ready for either quarterback on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss is slated for a 3:30 kickoff time on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

