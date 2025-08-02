Georgia Tech Football: Every Madden 26 Rating For Former Yellow Jackets In The NFL
Madden NFL 26 is set to release on August 14th, and the still popular video game is a must-have for fans of every team. If you are a fan of a certain school, it is always interesting to see how the game rates former players from that school. Georgia Tech does not have a lot of highly rated players in this year's game, but whether you are playing franchise mode or something else, you have to make sure you stack players from your favorite team on the team you are building.
Here are the ratings for (almost) every former Yellow Jacket that is in the game.
1. K Harrison Butker, Chiefs- 82 Overall
2. TE Darren Waller, Dolphins- 82 Overall
3. DE Keion White, Patriots- 78 Overall
4. DT Adam Gotsis, Bucs- 70 Overall
5. S Juanyeh Thomas, Cowboys- 66 Overall
6. DT Zeek Biggers, Dolphins- 65 Overall
7. TE Jackson Hawes, Bills- 61 Overall
8. DB Tre Swilling, Panthers- 61 Overall
9. TE Tyler Davis, Patriots- 61 Overall
10. LT Devin Cochran, Bengals- 59 Overall
Hawes and Biggers are the newest additions from Georgia Tech to the NFL.
Hawes becomes the second Georgia Tech tight end selected in the NFL Draft in the last six years, joining current Green Bay Packer Tyler Davis, who was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Hawes’ selection is also the highest ever for a Tech tight end, in terms of both round and overall pick.
Biggers becomes the second Georgia Tech defensive lineman selected in the last three NFL Drafts, joining Keion White, a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2023. Prior to Biggers and White, Tech only had one defensive lineman drafted in the previous 12 years.
Hawes established himself as one of college football’s premier blocking tight ends in his lone season on The Flats, leading the ACC and ranking eighth nationally in both run blocking (74.7 grade) and pass blocking (74.9 grade) among tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus. He also ranked third among Power Four conference tight ends in run blocking and fourth among P4 TEs in pass blocking. He helped pave the way for the Yellow Jackets to rush for 187.0 yards per game in 2024, good for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also caught 16 passes for 195 yards (12.2 avg.), including four receptions for 46 yards at No. 6 Georgia. Nine of his 16 catches came against nationally ranked opponents.
Prior to his one season at Georgia Tech, Hawes played at Yale from 2019-23, where he caught 35 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale and studied business administration during his one year at Tech.
Biggers played in 47 games in four years as a Yellow Jacket, and started every game at defensive tackle over the past two seasons. He racked up 104 tackles from his interior DL position, including nine tackles for loss and two sacks. He also recorded seven pass breakups and, perhaps most impressively, four field goal blocks during his collegiate career. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder was an honorable mention all-ACC selection as a senior in 2024, when he had 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three PBU and two field goal blocks.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Tech in December 2024.