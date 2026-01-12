How the New Defensive Line Additions Should Improve Georgia Tech Upfront

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Georgia Tech defense in the tenure of Brent Key is getting guys who can rush the passer and get pressure on the quarterback. It hasn’t been from a lack of doing it, but rather at a consistent level and rate each game.

The Yellow Jackets have added four new additions to the defensive line to bolster the roster. Noah Carter (Alabama), Jordan Walker (Rutgers), Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), and Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado).

The most promising of this list of defenders is Carter, who was rated as a four-star prospect in the portal with a 93 overall rating. Carter is young and a player with a great motor and relentlessness that the Yellow Jackets have been needing. His quick first step allows him to get into the backfield quickly and make plays at a high level. His 6’4 and 243-pound frame is tough to state in front of, and his lower body strength makes him a powerful asset and one you have to account for. Being just a freshman, Carter’s potential is through the roof, and he could be that game wrecker the Yellow Jackets have needed.

Here is a little bit more on Jordan Walker, who came over from Rutgers when I wrote about him earlier this month.

“According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Walker finished the season with a 66.6 defensive grade, 67.2 run defence grade, an 87.8 tackling grade, and a 63.2 pass rush grade. He was very good in coverage this past season, finishing with an 82.4 coverage grade. He finished with his best defensive grade against Purdue, finishing with an 81.0 defensive grade. He also had a stellar coverage grade of 87.4.”

“When you watch his tape, you see a relentless pass rusher who has good bend and torque coming off the edge. When he doesn’t get there, Walker does a great job of getting his hands up and batting down passes. Walker has a knack for those kinds of plays. Where he makes an immediate impact is his ability to tackle at a high level. Georgia Tech has struggled with its tackling, especially in the gaps and in the open space. He will be a player who can make up for this and be able to bring down opponents, which should help the Yellow Jackets issues.”

Here is what Carroll-Jackson provides, and more on his skillset.

“Carroll-Jackson finished his sophomore campaign with 28 tackles and a forced fumble. He had his best game of the season vs Delaware, where he posted five tackles. He had a breakout game against UAB in a 38-19 victory with four tackles and a forced fumble.

When you take a deeper look at his numbers, Carroll-Jackson finished with a 58.9 defensive grade, 57.7 run defense grade, 61.4 tackling grade, and a 57.2 pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Carroll-Jackson posted his best PFF grade vs Rice. He finished with a 71.4 defensive grade and a 75.6 pass rush grade.”

Thomas dealt with injuries during his final season with Colorado. He has shown the ability to take over games and be dominant. He did it against Utah, finishing with seven tackles in the game. With his big 6’4 and 300-pound frame, he would be an excellent run stopper for the Yellow Jackets and aid them in the problem of defending the run. He eats up gaps and running lanes for breakfast and makes plays in the backfield consistently. He was an underrated add, but one that could benefit the Yellow Jackets immensely.

So why can these four improve the Yellow Jackets?

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Noah Carter (24) celebrates a tackle near the LSU goal line at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has guys with playing experience who have been disruptive in their careers. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, but complements the other well. You have two guys in Carroll-Jackson and Thomas who will be excellent in stopping the run for the Yellow Jackets. Move clog up space and have great hands that allow them to get past offensive linemen. Walker and Carter can be a scary tandem on those pass rush downs in getting to the quarterback and forcing negative plays. Far too often, in obvious passing situations, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t get home and even though their secondary played at a high level eventually wide receivers would break open. With Carter and Walker, that should change. Overall, it was solid additions to the defensive line that should help the Yellow Jackets immensely.

