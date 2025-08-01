Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Clayton Powell Lee After Fall Camp Day 3
Clayton Powell-Lee talked to the media at the conclusion of day three of fall camp. The veteran safety talked about the depth, communication, leadership, and being a source of dependability for young guys. Here is everything he had to say.
On having the communication and green dot on his helmet…
“I had it last year, so I know what it feels like. So I wouldn't mind having it, but I feel like with me being a little bit further from the D line, I feel like the line is more of a linebacker thing. Just because like, okay, quick communication to do. Yeah, exactly. Because we, on the back of me, can handle everything,” said Lee. “So I mean that communication from the defensive lineman is more of a linebacker thing. He checks the stunt movements, all that little type of stuff. So I wouldn't mind, but I feel like it would be more comfortable for the linebackers to have it for all, all in all type of things."
On what he has seen from Savion Riley and Jy Gilmore .....
“They bring a lot of competitiveness to the room, I would say. Like, Savion’s very experienced. I've known him since high school, actually. Ja, he is like a workhorse. So he's getting better every day. Savion's getting better every day. So it is real competitive in our room. With them coming along, it's really fun because they bring a lot of energy and juice to the room."
On fall camp so far…
“We're taking it day at a time, chopping that block, trying to get 1 % better each day, is what I would say. We know we're not going to be where we want to be, but as long as you're taking the step in the right direction, you always look for the positive in that. So today, the day before and the day before, we got better each and every day, is what we can say. So, just that steady progress, steady improvement is what we're looking for each and every day."
On the first game being four weeks away…
“I'm excited. I'm excited for it because, for me, I am going into my senior year, it'll be my last first game in college football. So that's a surreal moment that I'm looking forward to. And I'm just ready. I'm ready to go play with these guys one last time and just really put all on the field with them.”
On being a poster child on ESPN talking about the transfer portal…
“It was a story that I feel like changed a lot of people's perspectives. Obviously, this whole NIL thing is taken to like higher and new levels, but like me, I love this place. Like I bleed gold and everything. So it's with me deciding to stay here, I was like, I'm putting everything else aside. I want to stay here, buy in, and really go out there and try to win. Like this is the year, like everybody says it, why not let's do it? So this is the year I thought we were going to go out there and win. And with everything else around it, like you kind of still hear it, but you just have to block it out, because now we're here. No one's going anywhere. This is the roster that's locked in, so we've got to play together."
On this year’s freshman class that includes Dalen Penson, Elgin Sessions, and Tae Harris…
“They're doing really well. They're like a sponge. Like I'm with Tae all the time. Dalen’s locker is right across from me, so just bringing them all in. Me Omar and, and even though Savion just got here, he has a lot of experience. Ja has a lot of experience, Rodney Shelley, and Ahmari. So, like, we're really just bringing those guys in because once we leave, the ball is in their hands. So they're trying to make sure they're most prepared for everything that comes their way. Because who knows? They'll be like me, as a freshman starting in game five. Trying to make sure they're always prepared for anything that's thrown at them."
On the depth of the team this year…
“It’s the most depth we’ve had in the past three or four years, if I'm being honest. Since I've been out here at least. The depth that we have is really special in my eyes because you're able to interchange players. Everybody ain't got to just play boundary safety, field safety, or just dime, or mike. Not even just with the secondary, but everywhere from the D-line to the linebackers and the secondary. The depth is so crazy, so you're going to see a lot of different players playing different positions. So it's going to be a wild one. It's going to be fun, though, because we're all learning everything. So it's not like we don't know what's going on because we're all learning.
On if he will be interchangeable at different positions….
“You'll see me as well.”
On it being his last Fall camp, and if it has hit him yet…
“I've been saying the last first day since the spring, because when we started spring ball, it was my last first day then. When we started winter workouts, it was my last first day then. So it's really just taking it all in, because I was, all the freshmen I was telling them I was just in your shoes. So just taking it all in, taking it moment by moment, just trying to feed the young guys, because I fed to by Jaylon King, obviously. I want to do right by my guys and obviously want to get that in our turn.
On being a senior statesman and a guy the younger players can come to…
“Of course. I've been called the old head in the room since sophomore year, freshman year. So there's nothing new to me, I would say, but it does feel good just because like people really see me as a source, not just for football, but in school outside of this. Like, really just trying to take care of yourself as just a human being, honestly. So just being that source for a lot of these guys really just makes me feel special because obviously they see I'm doing something right. So I want to continue to do that and just be a real leader for them.
On being a part of the rebuild and what is on the horizon this year…
“From as soon as I stepped on that field and knowing Coach Key was going to be my head coach for the next three and a half years felt good, honestly. Knowing a guy who cares so much about us, and we care about him in this program, is really like an all-in-all type of thing. How everything shapes out. Just three and a half years ago, we were saying, make Brent Key head coach. And then it happening and us just steadily progressing from where we were. Before I got here, we were 3-9. Then 5-7. It’s a steady progression. Knowing that I was a part of that foundation and knowing what his team is going to skyrocket to, you better buy in now, cause we're gonna be going in a minute.