Georgia Tech Football Given The 5th Best Odds By ESPN's FPI In The ACC To Make the CFP
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away and leading up to the season and one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and getting more talent on the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, there are some projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Would it be enough to be a playoff dark horse? According to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index), Georgia Tech has the 5th best odds in the ACC to make the College Football Playoff, Behind Clemson (47.3%), Miami (46.3%), SMU (21.1%), and Virginia Tech (12.5%)
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
Here is how FPI sees the ACC in the first release:
1. Miami (No. 9 overall)
2. Clemson (No. 11)
3. SMU (No. 20)
4. Virginia Tech (No.26)
5. Georgia Tech (No. 28)
6. Louisville (No. 41)
7. Florida State (No. 48)
8. Boston College (No. 50)
9. North Carolina (No. 51)
10. Duke (No. 54)
11. NC State (No. 57)
12. Pittsburgh (No. 58)
13. California (No. 60)
14. Syracuse (No. 62)
15. Virginia (No. 63)
16. Stanford (No. 64)
17. Wake Forest (No. 89)
Here is how Georgia Tech's 2025 schedule looks from an FPI perspective:
Aug. 29th- Colorado (No. 49)
Sept. 6th- Gardner Webb (NA)
Sept. 13th- Clemson (No.11)
Sept. 20th- Temple (No. 129)
Sept. 27- Wake Forest (No. 89)
Oct. 11th- Virginia Tech (No. 26)
Oct. 18th- Duke (No. 54)
Oct. 25th- Syracuse (No. 62)
Nov. 1st- NC State (No. 57)
Nov. 15th- Boston College (No. 50)
Nov. 22nd- Pittsburgh (58th)
Nov. 28th- Georgia (2nd)
It has been talked about plenty this offseason, but his schedule sets up nicely for Georgia Tech, if they can take advantage of it. They face two projected top-25 teams heading into the year (Georgia and Clemson) and only one of them is in the ACC. Virginia Tech at 26 seems a little high to me, but the Hokies could have a bounce back season. Much like SP+, FPI sees the ACC with a lot of teams ranked ranked 50th or lower. Excluding Gardner-Webb, Georgia Tech faces seven teams ranked 50th or lower.
While FPI is just one set of ratings, it is another one that has Georgia Tech being in the mix in the ACC race.