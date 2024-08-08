Georgia Tech Football: Haynes King Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List.
King, who was previously named to the 2024 Maxwell Award watch list (national player of the year) and placed fifth in voting for Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, accounted for 3,729 yards of total offense (2,842 passing, 737 rushing) and 37 touchdowns (27 passing, 10 rushing) in his first season as the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback in 2023.
He was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 700 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs in 2023, joining Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU, while he became only the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference player since 2000 to reach those plateaus in a single season, joining Clemson’s Deshawn Watson (2015), Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017) and Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016).
King is one of seven Yellow Jackets on watch lists for national awards this preseason. He is joined by RB Jamal Haynes, who is on the Maxwell Award watch list with King, as well as the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (running back) and Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) watch lists, OL Weston Franklin on the Outland Trophy watch list (interior lineman), PK Aidan Birr on the Lou Groza Award watch list (place kicker), WR Leo Blackburn and DL Sylvain Yondjouen on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list and DB Clayton Powell-Lee as an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee and on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (community service).
The winner of the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national award for signal-callers, will be announced on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. The 48th-annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held on Feb. 17, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas.