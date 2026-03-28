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LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.14 NC State Baseball, Game Two Score

Can Georgia Tech clinch another ACC series win when they take on NC State tonight?
Jackson Caudell|
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after stealing second base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after stealing second base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Top of the 1st

Pregame

Porter Buursema is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight. Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game two vs the Wolfpack:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosius

The offense always gets the headlines for Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets got a great effort from Tate McKee last night and then Mason Patel came in to ice the game for Georgia Tech. After a stretch of games where the pitching was a major problem, yesterday was great to see in the 3-1 game one win vs NC State.

Can they get the win in game two tonight at home?

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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