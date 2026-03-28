LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.14 NC State Baseball, Game Two Score

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Pregame

Porter Buursema is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight. Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game two vs the Wolfpack:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosius

The offense always gets the headlines for Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets got a great effort from Tate McKee last night and then Mason Patel came in to ice the game for Georgia Tech. After a stretch of games where the pitching was a major problem, yesterday was great to see in the 3-1 game one win vs NC State.

Can they get the win in game two tonight at home?