Georgia Tech Football: Haynes King Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watchlist
Another day, another preseason award watchlist for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King. This time, the Yellow Jackets QB was named to the Davey O'Brien Award watchlist, given annually to the top quarterback in the country.
King enters the 2025 season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In just two years as a Yellow Jacket, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956 – sixth), total offense (6,280 yards – fifth), touchdown passes (41 – t-fourth) and touchdowns responsible for (62 – t-fourth).
Last season, he became the first NCAA Division I FBS player in at least 69 years (dating back to 1956) with no less than 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season school records, while the 72.9% completion percentage in ’24 also set a new Atlantic Coast Conference record.
Earlier this preseason, King was also named to the official watch list for the Maxwell Award (national player of the year). A two-time team captain, he is also a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and on the official watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, both of which recognize student-athletes for their leadership on the field and in the community.
The Davey O’Brien Award’s national selection committee will name semifinalists and finalists in November, with the winner unveiled live during The Home Depot College Football Awards show, Dec. 12 on ESPN. The 49th-annual Davey O’Brien Award will be presented on Feb. 16, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas.
In a recent article from ESPN's Bill Connelly, he named the 40 most important players for the upcoming season and King was ranked No. 23:
"King's Tech began 2024 by sending Florida State down its nightmare path, then finished it by KO'ing unbeaten Miami and nearly beating Georgia. King and running back Jamal Haynes can play the ball-control game as well as just about anyone, and they get home games against Clemson and Georgia in 2025. OK, fine, the Georgia game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and that only sort of counts. Still, that sounds semi-ominous."
He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. Having Buster Faulkner for a third straight season is a huge plus as well. King is hoping to continue to elevate the program back to ACC contention, and he has everything at his disposal to do that in 2025. If King and this offense continue to elevate, then the ACC is going to be put on notice with the kind of season Georgia Tech could have.