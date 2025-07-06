Georgia Tech Football: Haynes King Ranked As The No. 2 QB In The ACC By The Sporting News
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away, and leading up to the season, one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Since spring football, Key has been touting that his quarterback room is the best in the country and while not all national analysts would agree with that, most would agree that Haynes King is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and the country (except for EA Sports College Football 26 apparently). King is returning for one last season with the Yellow Jackets and if he can continue to improve as he has in his first two sesons in Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets should be in for a special season.
In a recent ranking of all ACC quarterbacks from The Sporting News, King checked in at No. 2, behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik. The early season showdown between the Tigers and the Yellow Jackets is going to be one of the top games in the conference and the two quarterbacks are the reason why.
Here is how The Sporting News ranked all 17 ACC quarterbacks:
1. Cade Klubnik- Clemson
2. Haynes King- Georgia Tech
3. Carson Beck- Miami
4. Kevin Jennings- SMU
5. Miller Moss- Louisville
6. Darian Mensah- Duke
7. Chandler Morris- UVA
8. Kyron Drones- Virginia Tech
9. Grayson James- Boston College
10. Tommy Castellanos- Florida State
11. CJ Bailey- NC State
12. Max Johnson- North Carolina
13. Eli Holstein- Pittsburgh
14. Rickie Collins- Syracuse
15. Devin Brown- California
16. Robby Ashford- Wake Forest
17. Elijah Brown- Stanford
A few names on that list were surprising. South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez is expected to take over in Chapel Hill and Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli seems to be the favorite to start for Syracuse this season.
King battled injuries last season, but he was able to improve his efficiency and cut down on the turnovers. He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, and the Yellow Jackets are going to have an advantage at the most important position against most teams they play.
In a recent article ranking the top quarterbacks in the country, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked King 9th and included some interesting quotes from an ACC defensive coordinator and a General Manager from the conference about King:
Why he's ranked: "King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump. He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons. King has dealt with injuries, sitting out most of the 2021 season and several games last year, but he can hurt defenses in multiple ways when healthy. In 2023, he joined Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite sitting out two games and being limited in two others, King still eclipsed 2,000 passing yards, approached his 2023 rushing total and showed significant improvement in his overall efficiency."
What they're saying: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key pointed to King's improvement in 2024, telling me last month, "He made a ton of improvement, went from 16 interceptions the year before that and limited it to only two last year. One was a throwaway early in the season and one in the last game, so he made a drastic improvement there."
Others in the ACC recognize King's intangibles.
"Haynes King is a winner, competitor, almost an elite runner," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He was fast, fast."
"I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---."
If King can stay healthy this season then Georgia Tech should remain a dynamic offense, and he can elevate his draft stock for the next level.