Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 In-State Athlete Khalil Barnes

Georgia Tech football is currently on its bye week and that means that there is a lot of attention being paid to recruiting. New offers are going to go out and one of them went to talented 2023 athlete Khalil Barnes, who is a local prospect from North Oconee High School.

Barnes is a three-star 6'1 185 LBS prospect who also currently has offers from some other top ACC schools right now. Clemson is the one to watch and whenever the Tigers staff gets involved with any recruit, it can make the job that much harder.

It should be noted that Barnes is a former Wake Forest commit, but he decommitted from the Demon Deacons on October 3rd.

Some other offers for the talented 2023 prospect include Purdue, Duke, Kansas State, and Georgia Southern.

Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 61st in the country and it is going to be interesting to see how this class shapes up given the unknowns with the coaching situation. Barnes would be a good addition to the class and this recruitment potentially will be something to watch later in the season.

