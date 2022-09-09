Georgia Tech Football: Official Prediction for Game Against Western Carolina

Georgia Tech is going to be taking the field for their home opener on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Western Carolina. The Yellow Jackets are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, dating back to last season and this is going to be the perfect opportunity to do so.

The offense for Georgia Tech is going to be looking to get going this week after playing one of the best defenses in the country on Monday. Quarterback Jeff Sims looked efficient when he had time to throw and the defense did well against the Clemson offense for much of the game.

There is plenty to keep an eye on this week in terms of improvements for Georgia Tech. Special teams are worth watching due to the two blocked punts the team gave up on Monday, but the unit that is really worth watching is the offensive line. The line improving quickly is the key to the season and I want to see how much better they get from week to week. Hopefully, with better line play, the running game can get going this week.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, September 10th

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN + and ACC Network Extra

Stream: Fubo (Click here)

Western Carolina vs Georgia Tech Odds:

All odds are provided courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: NA

O/U: NA

Moneyline: NA

FPI pick: Georgia Tech 98.5%

Previews

Here is everything that I have written on the matchup with Western Carolina:

Georgia Tech Football: Three Things to watch for on offense vs Western Carolina

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech is not overlooking Western Carolina this week

Georgia Tech Football: Geoff Collins press conference before Western Carolina

Biggest Matchup When Georgia Tech is on Offense:

Georgia Tech's running game will look to get on track against Western Carolina Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest matchup will once again be upfront. If Georgia Tech's offense line shows enough improvement, this game should be a blowout. If they are still struggling, the Yellow Jackets will probably still win, but it will be a bad sign for future weeks to come.

I am hoping for a huge performance from this offensive line and a dominant performance. All eyes will be on this unit on Saturday night.

Biggest Matchup When Georgia Tech is on Defense:

Georgia Tech's secondary is going to have to make no mistakes this week John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

You could easily pick the pass rush, but I think the secondary is going to have to step up this week. The coverage was not bad against Clemson, but the defensive backs did not force any turnovers or interceptions (linebacker Ace Eley forced the only fumble).

Western Carolina put up a lot of yards through the air last week and is going to be throwing the ball plenty this weekend. I think Georgia Tech's pass rush will neutralize some of these issues, but the defensive backs need to create some turnovers and make things easier for the offense.

Biggest X-Factor on Offense:

Dontae Smith and the running game is going to be the X-factor this week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I think the x-factor in this game is going to be the running game. Georgia Tech is going to be facing a far less imposing front this week and will look to run the ball. Getting the ground game going will help take pressure off of Sims and this offense will get rolling with Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall, and Dylan McDuffie this week and rush for 150 yards at minimum.

Biggest X Factor on Defense:

Georgia Tech's Defensive front is going to be a key this week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech was able to get pressure on and sack Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei three times in the last game and got the better of Clemson's offensive line often. Getting pressure this week should not be as difficult and I expect another big game from Keion White and the pass rush.

Facing offenses like Western Carolina's, getting pressure is key to disrupting the rhythm of the offense and making them play slower. Controlling the tempo and pace will be the biggest X-factor on defense tomorrow night.

Prediction:

I think this is going to be a big win for Georgia Tech. The running game will get back on track and the defense will play well again. Western Carolina is not an FCS opponent that should strike fear into Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets are not in the position to be taking anyone lightly. Georgia Tech wins their home opener convincingly.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 48, Western Carolina 10

