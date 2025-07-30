Georgia Tech Football: On3 Sports Names Buster Faulkner Among Top Offensive Coordinators In The Country
Ever since he was hired in 2023, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has had the Yellow Jackets among the best offenses in the ACC, and he was recently given a contract extension for his results over the past couple of seasons. Where does Faulkner rank among the top OC's in the country? That is up for debate, but in a recent ranking from On3 Sports college football analyst Andy Staples had Faulkner ranked at No. 8, which was good enough for third in the ACC. Staples had Miami's Shannon Dawson and Clemson's Garrett Riley ahead of Faulkner.
His work at Georgia Tech has made him a national name, and in a recent ranking on ESPN of college football's next big-time college coaches, analyst Adam Rittenberg made sure to mention Faulkner:
"His innovative system, especially with the run scheme, has helped Georgia Tech to several marquee wins under coach Brent Key. Faulkner, 43, coached Stetson Bennett as Georgia's quarterbacks coach when the team won two national titles. He also has made stops at Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Middle Tennessee. Faulkner drew interest from Southern Miss before Charles Huff became available, and should be a candidate for any Group of 5 job in the South or Southeast. He also could move to a higher-profile coordinator gig."
Before his arrival, Georgia Tech had one of the worst offenses in the ACC, but they have become one of the best under his direction. The running game, in particular, has been a strength for the program, and he has gotten the most out of Haynes King since he transferred in from Texas A&M.
Faulkner has had King as his starting quarterback every season, and the duo should have another big season on that side of the ball.
King is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks as well. After a good debut season with Georgia Tech in 2023, King was showing improvements in plenty of areas last season (particularly cutting down his turnovers and becoming more efficient), but injuries unfortunately played a crucial role in how his season played out. He was forced to miss games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and even when he came back against Miami and NC State, he was clearly hampered by the injury. He came all the way back for the last game of the regular season against Georgia and had one of the guttiest performances of the season as the Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset against the Bulldogs.
Faulkner is going to have some questions to answer on this year's offense. There are multiple new starters on the offensive line and new faces at wide receiver. I would not bet against Faulkner being able to figure everything out however and Georgia Tech should remain among the best offenses in the country.