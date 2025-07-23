Report: Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator Buster Faulkner Gets Lucrative Contract Extension
One of the best offensive coordinators in the country got a contract extension today. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was given a two-year contract extension that will pay him $1.5 million per year. Faulkner now becomes one of the highest paid assistants in the ACC and among the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the country. Per Thamel, it is the largest assistant coaching contract ever given out at Georgia Tech
When asked this spring about having other programs interested him, here was Faulkner's response:
"I've said before, you know I'm from here, my family's from here, it's a place I think you can win football games so I'm excited to be here."
His work at Georgia Tech has made him a national name, and in a recent ranking on ESPN of college football's next big-time college coaches, analyst Adam Rittenberg made sure to mention Faulkner:
"His innovative system, especially with the run scheme, has helped Georgia Tech to several marquee wins under coach Brent Key. Faulkner, 43, coached Stetson Bennett as Georgia's quarterbacks coach when the team won two national titles. He also has made stops at Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Middle Tennessee. Faulkner drew interest from Southern Miss before Charles Huff became available, and should be a candidate for any Group of 5 job in the South or Southeast. He also could move to a higher-profile coordinator gig."
This is a significant move for Georgia Tech Football and shows their commitment to Brent Key and this program. This is the first significant move for new athletic director Ryan Alpert and one that should have Georgia Tech competing in the ACC for as long as the duo is together.
Before his arrival, Georgia Tech had one of the worst offenses in the ACC, but they have become one of the best under his direction. The running game, in particular, has been a strength for the program, and he has gotten the most out of Haynes King since he transferred in from Texas A&M.
Faulkner has had King as his starting quarterback every season, and the duo should have another big season on that side of the ball.
King is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks as well. After a good debut season with Georgia Tech in 2023, King was showing improvements in plenty of areas last season (particularly cutting down his turnovers and becoming more efficient), but injuries unfortunately played a crucial role in how his season played out. He was forced to miss games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and even when he came back against Miami and NC State, he was clearly hampered by the injury. He came all the way back for the last game of the regular season against Georgia and had one of the guttiest performances of the season as the Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset against the Bulldogs.
King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia.
He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. Having Buster Faulkner for a third straight season is a huge plus as well. King is hoping to continue to elevate the program back to ACC contention, and he has everything at his disposal to do that in 2025.
Getting a lucrative contract extension for Faulkner is huge for Georgia Tech and the trajectory of the program.