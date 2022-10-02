Georgia Tech Football Opens as Slight Underdog at Home vs Duke

It is not a huge surprise, even after going on the road and upsetting Pittsburgh last night, but Georgia Tech is going to open up as a small underdog when the Duke Blue Devils come to Atlanta on Saturday.

Georgia Tech is going to be looking for their second straight win on Saturday Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

According to CircaSports.com, Georgia Tech is going to be a two-point underdog against the Blue Devils. Other major sportsbooks like DraftKings and Caesars have Duke as 3.5-point favorites

Georgia Tech pulled a huge upset as a three-touchdown underdog on Saturday against Pittsburgh. It was the first win for the program against a ranked team on the road since 2016 and the first win over a ranked team since last season vs North Carolina.

Duke is off to a 4-1 start this season and is coming off a big win over Virginia in their ACC opener. This will be the first ACC road game for the Blue Devils this year. Georgia Tech has won two in a row over Duke and will look to make it three in a row against first-year head coach Mike Elko and quarterback Riley Leonard.

