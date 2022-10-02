Three Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Stunning Win over No. 24 Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech got one of the most shocking results of the day on Saturday when they went on the road as three-touchdown underdogs and took down the defending ACC champions at home. It was a tremendous performance for the defense and interim head coach Brent Key got his first win as the Yellow Jackets head coach.

Jeff Sims made just enough plays for Georgia Tech to win Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the offense was not great for most of the game, they made the plays they needed to when the game was on the line. Quarterback Jeff Sims made some key throws in the second half, namely the touchdown to E.J. Jenkins, and made up for some questionable decisions in the first half.

The defensive performance was fantastic, especially from Charlie Thomas. Thomas missed the first half due to a targeting call vs UCF last week and in the second half alone, had a fumble recovery and an interception.

For as bad as the special teams have been this year, Gavin Stewart was terrific as the kicker tonight and there were no blocked punts. A huge step forward.

So what are the biggest takeaways from this game tonight?

3. Gavin Stewart was awesome as the kicker

Gavin Stewart nailed four field goal attempts vs Pitt Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech had the worst special teams unit in the country heading into the game and the field goal kicking was horrendous. Tonight though, the Yellow Jackets would not have pulled off this win without the great night of kicking from Gavin Stewart.

Jude Kelley had been the kicker for this season and Stewart handled the kickoff duties. Tonight, Key made the switch and it was a good move. Stewart was 4-4 kicking tonight and was money every time he was up to kick.

Hopefully, Stewart can keep the good momentum going on the special teams unit vs Duke next week.

2. Charlie Thomas's Impact on the defense is incredible

Charlie Thomas made game-changing plays vs Pitt tonight Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

In the second game of the season vs Western Carolina, Charlie Thomas had to sit out the first half because of a targeting call vs Clemson. Tonight, Thomas had to miss the first half vs Pitt because of a targeting call vs UCF. In both games, Thomas showed what a difference maker he is for this team every week.

In the second half, Thomas had a big fumble recovery that he took into Pitt territory and then an interception not long after that. He is one of the best linebackers in the ACC and a playmaker for this team each and every Saturday.

1. Brent Key should get a ton of credit for this win

Georgia Tech pulled off a great upset over Pittsburgh on Saturday night, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech looked more disciplined tonight than they have at any point in the last four years. It might have not been a pretty win, but the Yellow Jackets made the plays when they had to on both offense and defense and special teams and that is something that has not been said in quite a while.

This team played with energy and effort that I have not seen and Key should absolutely get a ton of credit for that.

There are still plenty of issues for the Yellow Jackets to fix ahead of the schedule they face, but this has to be a nice moment for the players who have had to deal with a lot this week.

Key will get an opportunity to get to 2-0 next week with Duke coming into town, but he should enjoy and savor this one because he deserves every bit of it. Let's see what else he can do with this team going forward, but so far so good.

