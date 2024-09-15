Georgia Tech Football Opens Up As Double-Digit Underdog vs Louisville
After demolishing VMI on Saturday, Georgia Tech will now set their sights on a matchup against No. 19 Louisville on the road. The Cardinals have been impressive through their first two games, but it would be fair to say that Georgia Tech has faced better opponents through the start of the season. Will that matter on Saturday?
The lines for the game were released this morning and according to Fanduel Sportsbook, Louisville is going to open as a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday vs Georgia Tech. The opening total has been set at 57.5.
Saturday is only going to be the fourth matchup between the two programs, all of them since 2018. The Yellow Jackets won in 2018 and 2020, but lost a heartbreaker to the Cardinals last year in the season opener.
Last season, Georgia Tech opened the season vs Louisville and let a big first-half lead slip away as the Cardinals won the game. It was a great game for quarterback Haynes King, who was starting his first game as a Yellow Jacket. King threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns last year vs the Cardinals and Georgia Tech totaled nearly 500 yards of offense. Can they replicate that this year? It is going to be a tough task because, through two games, Louisville looks very strong on both sides of the ball. Now, they have looked good against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, but new quarterback Tyler Shough and the Cardinals have dominated both of those games. You can argue that Georgia Tech is their toughest test so far this season.
The big question in this game might be how Georgia Tech's defense slows down the Louisville offense. The Cardinals have a dangerous passing attack and the only good passing game that Georgia Tech has seen this year was against Syracuse and they were shredded by Kyle McCord and the Orange offense. Can they have a bounce back performance against Louisville?
While they were playing a weak opponent yesterday, the defense had the kind of performance that you would want to see. VMI only gained 104 yards on 47 plays and only managed one first down in the first half. Louisville will of course be a tougher opponent and the Yellow Jackets defense will need to have a much better game than they did against Syracuse if they hope to pull the upset.
