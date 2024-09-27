Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Every Georgia Tech Defensive Player At the First Bye Week
Coming into the season, the Georgia Tech defense was the side of the ball that had the most questions on it. The Yellow Jackets had one of the nation's worst defenses in 2023, especially in the running game, and they brought in a new defensive staff to try and turn them around. So far through five games, the results have been mixed.
The run defense has undoubtedly been better. They have gone from being one of the worst in the country to now allowing under 100 rushing yards per game. The bad news is that the pass rush and the pass defense has not been good this season. The defense has also not been good at forcing turnovers. While there have been improvements in areas, there is still a long way to go for the Georgia Tech defense.
Here are the PFF grades for every Georgia Tech defensive player at the bye week. Snap counts are in parentheses.
1. DT Jordan van den Berg- 84.6 (127)
2. LB E.J Lightsey- 79.2 (8)
3. DT Thomas Gore- 78.2 (112)
4. DT Jason Moore- 75.0 (53)
5. DE Jordan Boyd- 74.3 (19)
6. CB Warren Burrell- 72.6 (226)
7. CB Zachary Tobe- 71.2 (67)
8. CB Rodney Shelley- 70.3 (204)
9. DE Romello Height-70.0 (192)
10. DE Josh Robinson- 67.9 (150)
11. DL Shymeik Jones- 66.6 (14)
12. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 65.6 (101)
13. DB Christian Pritchett- 65.5 (15)
14. LB Kyle Efford- 65.1 (250)
15. LB Tah'j Butler- 63.2 (72)
16. CB Ahmari Harvey- 62.5 (257)
17. DT Zeek Biggers- 62.5 (136)
18. DB Taye Seymore- 61.3 (176)
19. DL Amontrae Bradford- 61.2 (7)
20. DL Kevin Harris- 61.1 (140)
21. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 60.8 (246)
22. LB Jackson Hamilton- 60.8 (77)
23. CB Omar Daniels- 59.3 (191)
24. DL Makius Scott- 58.5 (159)
25. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 57.3 (209)
26. LB Jacob Cruz-57.0 (14)
27. CB Nehemiah Chandler- 56.5 (15)
28. CB Syeed Gibbs- 49.7 (83)
29. DB LaMiles Brooks- 49.1 (96)
30. LB Austin Dean- 33.4 (16)