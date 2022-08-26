Georgia Tech Football Picked to Finish Sixth in ACC Coastal Division by CBS Sports

Another major college football outlet does not have high expectations for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets heading into the 2022 season.

CBS Sports made their predictions for the ACC this week and seven of their college football writers gave their predictions for the conference and how each division lined up. Five of the seven picked Georgia Tech to finish sixth in the Coastal Division, while the other two picked Georgia Tech to finish last behind Duke. Clemson and Miami were picked as the two division winners.

It is no secret that this season is pivotal for head coach Geoff Collins and the future of this program. Collins has not won more than three games in a season, but he is hoping that a revamped coaching staff and an influx of new transfers will be the difference in improving as a team and challenging for a bowl birth.

