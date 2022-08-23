Georgia Tech Recruiting: Interior Offensive Line Recruiting Board for August

Georgia Tech is working hard to fill its offensive line room with talented players along the interior of the offensive line. They currently have two commits, Patrick Screws and Elias Cloy, and there could be one or two more added to the class when fall comes.

We have been previewing the recruiting board for Georgia Tech in the month of August and have hit the quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, tight end, and most recently, offensive tackle.

In terms of potential returning starters on the inside of the offensive line, Georgia Tech is going to have a few guys returning with some experience. Guys that are likely to return include R.J. Adams, Paul Tchio, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, and Paula Vaipulu are the guys that are going to play for Georgia Tech and be back for the 2023 season.

Screws and Cloy are talented players, but they might not be the only additions that Georgia Tech's staff would like to make to the position.

The top guy on the board will be North Cobb Christian's Gabe Fortson. Fortson is going to be announcing his decision on October 8th and Georgia Tech is going to have to beat out some other top power five schools for his services. Mississippi State, North Carolina, and UCF are the other top schools for Fortson. His teammate, Jacob Cruz, is currently a commit in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech.

If Georgia Tech were to land Fortson, it would probably wrap up their class along the interior of the offensive line. If they don't land him, it could lead to the coaching staff sending out some new offers or just standing pat, as I don't think they have a lot of traction with other offered players, but that is also subject to change.

Fortson is the name to know at this position and I expect the Yellow Jackets to be all in on him leading up to the commitment date. It would be a huge victory for the coaching staff if they can add him to the class.

