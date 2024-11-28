Georgia Tech Football: Players to Watch & A Defensive Area That Will Be Key For The Yellow Jackets Against Georgia
As the regular season comes to a close, Georgia Tech closes the regular season with its annual in-state rivalry game against Georgia. There are several players to watch in this game in Athens and a defensive unit that will have to pack their lunch pail against another great rushing attack in Georgia.
RB Jamal Haynes- To put it simply, if the Yellow Jackets are going to have any chance to pull off an upset against Georgia, Haynes will need to be productive. Haynes struggled in the win against NC State rushing for 36 yards on 13 carries. He’s definitely more than capable of popping off for a big game. You have to give Haynes credit. He has battled injuries throughout the season, has never complained and has continued to put his best foot forward. Haynes has had memorable moments, especially in big games this season for the Yellow Jackets. He had the walk-off 68-yard touchdown in an electric win over North Carolina and ran for a season-high 170 yards and two touchdowns. Against Miami, he had a 65-yard run to start the game and a scintillating rushing touchdown to cap off that same drive before leaving with a head injury. This season, he has rushed for 717 yards and nine touchdowns and when he has been playing at a high level this season the Yellow Jackets have won.
EDGE Romello Height- Height has had a great stretch over the last four games and is playing some good football. He was graded as the fourth-best defender for the Yellow Jackets in their win over NC State with a 75.9 grade on 42 snaps. He made the game-clinching strip sack and fumble against Heisman hopeful Cam Ward. Thursday night against NC State he made a momentum-altering play jumping into the B gap intercepting a pass and nearly returning it for a touchdown. This season he has 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Height has been one of the most impactful transfers for the Yellow Jackets this season and the numbers back it up. He has been a game wrecker. Georgia Tech will need his impact in this game against the Bulldogs.
Georgia Tech run defense- It is a unit that has been pretty solid this season as the Yellow Jackets rank No. 32 in rush defense giving up 121.3 yards per game. Georgia Tech is also 41st in total defense this season. This unit struggled against NC State giving up 253 rushing yards and four touchdowns against NC State. True freshman QB CJ Bailey rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns. He took advantage of the open gaps in the defense and broke tackles on his way to the endzone. There were several big runs by Bailey as he broke contain and showcased his athleticism and speed to get vertical and make big plays with his legs. Hollywood Smothers had the longest run of the evening on a 53-yard rushing touchdown. Smothers finished with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown. Against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets will see a heavy dose of runs, especially with the emergence of Nate Frazier.
