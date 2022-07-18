Georgia Tech Football: Ranking Yellow Jacket's Opponents for 2022

Georgia Tech has a tough schedule every season, but the gauntlet that the Yellow Jackets are going to have to face in 2022 might be the hardest schedule in the country. Head coach Geoff Collins is under pressure to make a bowl game in 2022, but he is going to have to have his team ready to battle a good team nearly every week of the 2022 season.

The non-conference schedule has the rivalry game with Georgia at the end of the season like always, but Ole Miss and UCF are now added to the non-conference slate in 2022.

The ACC schedule starts with Clemson and includes games against Miami, at Pitt, at North Carolina, at Virginia Tech, and at Florida State. Staring the season off on the right foot is going to be paramount with such a tough schedule.

So who is the toughest opponent for Georgia Tech? What about the weakest opponent? Let's rank all 12 of Georgia Tech's opponents below.

Ranking Georgia Tech's Opponents 12-1

12. Western Carolina

This was a pretty easy ranking, as Western Carolina is a below-average FCS squad. This is a game that Georgia Tech should have in hand by halftime and roll to an easy week two victory.

11. Duke

Duke is going through a head coaching change, with longtime head coach David Cutcliffe leaving after more than a decade with the program. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko has been brought in for change, but he is going to have quite the rebuild on his hands.

The Blue Devils are going to have holes all over their team and there are just not many talented players on their team currently. Georgia Tech gets them at home and will need this win for their hopes of making a bowl game.

10. Virginia

Virginia is another team in the ACC Coastal that is currently going through a coaching change. Bronco Mendenhall resigned and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now the leader of the program.

Elliott is going to have a star quarterback and passing game to build around with Brennan Armstrong and Dontayvion Wicks. However, Virginia has questions at every other position and it might be a tough debut season for the Cavs. A Thursday night home game in October will be a must-win for Georgia Tech.

9. Virginia Tech

A theme that you'll notice with the lower teams in these rankings is that they are undergoing coaching changes. Virginia Tech is no exception, with Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry taking over for Justin Fuente.

Pry is going to have a rebuild to do on offense, but there are enough pieces on defense for this team to be competitive and pull some upsets. The game against the Hokies is in Blacksburg and will be a tough challenge for Georgia Tech. However, this team is not unbeatable.

8. UCF

The first road game of the season for Georgia Tech is going to come against UCF, down in Orlando. The Golden Knights have been one of the best group of five teams in the country for the past five to six seasons and will be a tough team in Guz Malzahn's second season.

UCF has been for their offenses in recent years, but their defense might be the best unit on the team this season. The secondary is underrated and the running game will be tough to stop when they are on offense. While they might be the eighth-ranked opponent on this list, it will be by no means an easy game.

7. North Carolina

Georgia Tech pulled a big upset over North Carolina last year but will have to go on the road to do it again in 2022. North Carolina is replacing star quarterback Sam Howell, running back Ty Chandler, and other key pieces. The Tar Heels do return talent though and could be a sleeper in the ACC.

This will be the last ACC game of the season for Georgia Tech and they will know whether this win could push them to a bowl game.

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina 2021 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

6. Florida State

Florida State and Georgia Tech are going to play for the second time in three years and these two teams usually play close games when they get together. The Seminoles are going to be trying to make a bowl game for the first time under Mike Norvell, much like Georgia Tech is with Collins.

I think that Florida State is going to be a tough team to beat in 2022, especially in Tallahassee. The Yellow Jackets are going to have their hands full with the Florida State running game and offense. The defense for Florida State will be solid, even without Jermaine Johnson on the defensive line.

5. Pitt

Pitt could have been higher on this list if star wide receiver Jordan Addison had not transferred, but the Panthers are still going to be a tough opponent anyway. USC transfer Kedon Slovis is going to take over for Kenny Pickett at quarterback and he is going to have one of the best offensive lines in the ACC blocking for him.

The defense for Pitt is going to be stout as well. On top of all that, Georgia Tech has to play this game on the road, making this one of the toughest games on the schedule.

4. Ole Miss

The beginning of a two-game home and home series between these two teams will see them match up in Atlanta in week three of 2022. The Rebels made the Sugar Bowl in 2021 and had a double-digit win season.

Ole Miss is going to have to replace star quarterback Matt Corral, as well as other key offensive pieces. USC transfer Jaxon Dart is the favorite to replace him and he will have the luxury of having one of the best offensive minds in college football in Lane Kiffin calling the plays. Despite all the turnover, Ole Miss will be a top 25 team this year.

3. Miami

The Hurricanes are the favorites in the Coastal division coming into the year and they could be a playoff sleeper as well in their first season under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

The reason for all of the excitement is surrounding quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke had a great second half of the season and looks to be one of the best in the country. This November clash is going to be quite the test for the Yellow Jackets.

2. Clemson

The opening game of the season is going to be one of the toughest for the Yellow Jackets in 2022. This will be the first time that we will get to see all of the new pieces for Georgia Tech and the first time to see the new coordinators in action for Clemson.

Georgia Tech almost pulled off the upset last year, but Clemson's terrific defense is hoping to prevent it from being close again this year. Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is hoping to have a bounce-back season, but the Yellow Jackets could be seeing true freshman Cade Klubnik suit up for the Tigers on Labor Day night in Atlanta.

1. Georgia

The defending national champs are going to be Georgia Tech's toughest opponent in 2022. Despite losing a lot of members from their national championship defense, UGA is going to be loaded and looking to repeat. The offense is what could be the most potent unit on the Bulldogs this season.

Not only is this the most talented team Georgia Tech will play this season, but it is also in Athens. The Yellow Jackets have not won a game in this series since 2016.

