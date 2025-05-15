Georgia Tech Football Receives Updated Win Totals Projection For 2025
The 2025 college football season is still a little more than three months away, but it will be here before you know it. One of the teams that is picking up some preseason love as an under the radar team to watch heading into the season is Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have been a feisty and physical team in the first two years under Brent Key, winning seven games in consecutive seasons, knocking off multiple ranked opponents, and making the rivalry with Georgia respectable once again. The Yellow Jackets have not won more than seven games since 2016 and have not won double-digit games since 2014 (the last season they made the ACC title game), but that could change this season.
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class from the winter and spring windows, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
Fanduel Sportsbook recently updated their win totals for the 2025 season and Georgia Tech is opening the year with a projected win total of 7.5, with the over being at -130 and the under being at +106. If the Yellow Jackets go over, it would be their most wins in a season since 2016.
Here are the projected win totals for each of Georgia Tech's opponent's, except Gardner-Webb and Temple.
1. Colorado- 6.5
2. Clemson- 9.5
3. Wake Forest- 4.5
4. Virginia Tech- 6.5
5. Duke- 6.5
6. Syracuse- 5.5
7. NC State- 6.5
8. Boston College- 5.5
9. Pittsburgh- 5.5
10. Georgia- 9.5
In terms of odds to win the ACC, Clemson is going to enter the season as the favorite at +140, followed by Miami (+400), Louisville (+650), SMU (+750), and then the Yellow Jackets at +1300. After those five, there is a big dropoff to Duke at +2500.
Aside from Georgia and Clemson, no other team on Georgia Tech's schedule has a win total above 6.5. While the Yellow Jackets typically have one of the nation's toughest schedules, things broke their way this season, at least from where things look now. Can Brent Key and this program take advantage?
In fact, one of the voices of the sport has pegged Georgia Tech to be a potential first time playoff time. On a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football show, Pate was breaking down potential first time playoff teams and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
