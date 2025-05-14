2026 Georgia Tech Target Dorian Barney Discusses His Fit in Blake Gideon's Defense & Recent Colorado OV
Today, I caught up with 2026 four-star DB Dorian Barney in Carrollton (GA) during the second week of spring practice to get his thoughts after his official visit to Boulder and his upcoming official visit to Georgia Tech.
Barney told me this about the visit to Boulder on Mother's Day weekend.
"It was good, there wasn't really a lot on campus but when I post on Twitter the fan base always goes crazy," said Barney.
Barney talked about his relationship he's building with cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis.
"Me and Coach Mathis relationship has been getting stronger, we've been talking for almost a year. The whole coach staff has a lot of experience."
Cedarian Morgan (WR) and DQ Forkpa (LB) were on OV's as well during Mothers Day weekend.
A stop to see the Buffs is the first stop on the six-team tour for the No. 18 defensive back in the nation; the next stop will be in Happy Valley to check in on the Nittany Lions in Penn State. To round out the month of May ( 30 - June 1), Barney will be taking his visit to Georgia Tech and nurturing the relationships with Coach Kobie Jones, Coach Blake Gideon, and others.
Barney said this of his relationship with Coach Jones:
" Coach Jones and relationship is good, we already had a relationship during his time at Bama, so we've just continued to build since his time at Georgia Tech."
I asked the easygoing cornerback how he could possibly see himself in Coach Blake Gideon's system.
" They run a lot of zone and a lot of man, knowing me I can play both."
To paint a better picture for you as the reader, reflecting on last spring, I vividly recall the first time I saw Barney in action. Facing off against the highly regarded receiver, CJ Wiley, he demonstrated his sharp intellect and instinct at the cornerback position. As Wiley ran a crisp comeback route, he appeared to be open, but Barney having sound anticipatory skills broke on the ball at the perfect moment to disrupt the pass. Wiley is now a receiver at Georgia.
I asked Barney whether he had spoken with Kelvin Hill, a recent transfer defensive back and Carrollton High School alum, about his thoughts on Georgia Tech’s current state. Here’s what he had to say.
"A little bit, yeah," he said briefly.
