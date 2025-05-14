Georgia Tech Football Will Have Another Chance To Showcase Itself In Primetime Opener vs Colorado
Over the past couple of seasons, Georgia Tech has been in the spotlight more than it has in quite some time and they have done well for themselves. They nearly knocked off Louisville in the 2023 season opener on a Friday night and that Cardinals team went on to make the ACC Championship Game. They have beaten multiple ranked teams under Brent Key, including No. 4 Miami last season, won the season opener vs Florida State in week zero, and nearly ended their losing streak to Georgia last season, taking the Bulldogs to eight overtimes. Under Key, Georgia Tech has been catching the attention of those around the country that might be unfamiliar with him and his program and giving them a glimpse of what he hopes to continue building at his alma mater.
He will have a few chances to do that in the 2025 season and it starts with the week one contest against Deion Sanders and Colorado.
Colorado is a bit of a mystery team heading into the 2025 season, but a standalone primetime game against Sanders is going to attract eyeballs and in this new age of revenue sharing in the ACC, that is going to be a huge deal. Starting the season off on the right foot is going to be pivotal for this team and it starts in Boulder. Georgia Tech has been steadily building under Key, making crucial hires, recruiting the right talent through the transfer portal (Haynes King), and leveling up the recruiting at the high school level. In just two years, this program has come a long way under Key, but that is not something that he has been reflecting on just yet:
"I didn't, a lot of new people out there, a lot of new faces, a lot of new challenges in front of us, the external challenges are a lot of times more difficult than the internal challenges and being able to foresee those things and think of the things that could come our way, trying to put the right stuff in their heads now and understand that the work now is what's going to pay off and come fall" Key said on the opening day of spring practice this year. "Look, you know, it drives me crazy. I don't want to sit there on a Saturday afternoon, all right? Or a Saturday night, or a Sunday, and have guys talk all about what they could have done, should have done. All right, they need to be doing it right now. We need to be doing it right now. It starts with me as a coach. I'll think about it some other day though."
It has been a while since Georgia Tech has picked up any considerable buzz (pun intended) heading into a football season, but the Yellow Jackets are starting to get noticed, mostly by one prominent analyst. Josh Pate, one of, if not the top voice of the sports, released a post spring top 20 rankings this week and included the Yellow Jackets in it, with Georgia Tech coming in at No. 17.
Pate has been giving Georgia Tech plenty of love this offseason.
On a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football show, Pate was breaking down potential first time playoff teams and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
While not many are taking Georgia Tech this seriously just yet, a primetime game against Colorado is one way to begin turning people into believers. Yes, wins over Clemson or Georgia later this year would hold more wait, but you have to walk before you can run and for the Yellow Jackets, they hope to begin running fast when the face the Buffaloes on August 29th.
