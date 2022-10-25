Georgia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Florida State Game

Georgia Tech's depth chart was released on Tuesday ahead of their game vs Florida State this weekend and all eyes were on who would be listed at the top of the quarterback depth chart. Key said that Jeff Sims was "day-to-day" with the injury that he suffered in the game against Virginia, but Key also said this during his press conference on Tuesday:

"Zach Pyron is a guy that is on the roster as well and I fully expect that both Zach's will play in this football game, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron."

Sims is still listed as the starter at quarterback, but take that with a grain of salt. It will be interesting to see how the other quarterbacks are used if he does not play.

The running back situation still has Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall, and Dylan McDuffie listed as co-starters, but Hall and Smith have seen the most carries since that happened, especially Hall. McDuffie has not been a contributor since Key took over as the interim head coach.

Nate McCollum, Malachi Carter, and E.J. Jenkins are still listed as the starters at wide receiver, with Leo Blackburn, Malik Rutherford, Ryan King, and Avery Boyd listed as the main backups.

Dylan Leonard is still listed as the starting tight end.

The offensive line is still (From left to right) Corey Robinson II, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams.

The defensive line will have Keion White and Kyle Kennard starting on the edge and Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse are starting inside.

Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley form one of the best linebacker duos in the ACC and will be leading the defense in Tallahassee this weekend.

The secondary will see Myles Sims and Zamari Walton at cornerback, K.J. Wallace at nickel, and LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee at safety. Brooks is coming off of his best game of the season and hopefully can build off his performance vs Virginia.

Gavin Stewart will be the kicker and David Shanahan the punter. Hall is the kick returner and McCollum will return punts.

Georgia Tech is going to be a big underdog this week on the road against Florida State. The Yellow Jackets have had success against the Seminoles recently, however, winning two straight and four of the last six.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State will kick off at noon on Saturday and be televised on the ACC Network.

