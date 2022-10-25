Georgia Tech Volleyball Remains in Top Ten in AVCA Poll

After sweeping Boston College on Friday night and Syracuse on Sunday, Georgia Tech Volleyball remained in the top ten of the AVCA Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon. This is the seventh time that the Yellow Jackets have appeared in the top ten of the AVCA poll this season.

Georgia Tech moved to 15-4 this season and 8-2 in ACC play. Tech joins Louisville and Pitt as the ACC teams represented in the top ten. Two of the four matches lost by Georgia Tech this season have been to those teams. The Yellow Jackets will get another opportunity to face both of these teams again.

Georgia Tech remained in the top ten after another perfect weekend Georgia Tech Athletics- Credit: Danny Karnik

This Yellow Jackets team is one of the ACC's best in quite a few critical categories. Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC in kills per set at 13.80, second in assists per set at 12.77, and fourth in both hitting percentage (.257) and opponent hitting percentage (.172).

Julia Bergmann is one of the best players in the country, but the Yellow Jackets have a balanced team attack that has allowed them to be successful this year. Bianca Bertolino, Erin Moss, and Breland Morissette have all had fantastic seasons as well.

Georgia Tech is going to be on the road for its next four matches, with North Carolina and NC State as the next two opponents. The Yellow Jackets will then travel to Miami and Florida State. The next home match will be on Friday, November 11th against Louisville.

