Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive Players To Watch In Fall Camp
Georgia Tech's defense took a big step forward a season ago under former defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, who left for the Baltimore Ravens. The Yellow Jackets had one of the top run defenses in the country. With transfers and freshmen coming in for Georgia Tech, the defense will look different in 2025. Let’s take a look at who to watch for fall camp.
EDGE Brayden Manley- He’s probably one of the most decorated transfer players coming in for the Yellow Jackets. Manley was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a second-team FCS All-American a season ago. He finished with 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, and 9.5 sacks. Manley flashed some in the spring game for the Yellow Jackets, creating pressure and being disruptive. If his skill set can translate to the FBS level, Georgia Tech could have a potential game-wrecker on the edge who can disrupt plays and be a force on the defensive line. Georgia Tech will need someone to fill the void and become a guy in the trenches.
LB Tah’j Butler- He is already establishing himself as the next in line to be a great linebacker for the Yellow Jackets. When stud linebacker Kyle Efford dealt with an injury in 2024, Butler was ready as a true freshman to make an impact. He finished with 25 tackles (17 solo). He finished with a career-high five tackles in a win over VMI a season ago. Butler already plays the game at a high level and is great at filling the gaps and making plays. His growth will be something to watch to see if he can become an impact player and one who can see the field more in 2025. I think his coverage will be something to watch in fall camp. If Butler can improve in that area, he could be a key piece that comes into the game on third downs and helps Georgia Tech, especially when offenses run spread and try and get the ball to their playmakers.
Here is what his teammate Efford had to say about him at ACC Media Days last week.
“When you have a true freshman coming back with, I don't know what, 50, 60 tackles, it says a lot. His game says really all that it needs to say about it.”
CB Rodney Shelley- A veteran piece for the Yellow Jackets that often gets glossed over but was big for Georgia Tech down the stretch of last season, garnering more starts in the final games of 2024. Shelley was ranked as one of the best defensive players for the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus (PFF). His PFF grade was a 71.5 on 442 snaps. She finished with a career-high 19 tackles and four passes defensed in 2024. With defensive back guru and now defensive coordinator Blake Gideon coming over from Texas, Shelley could be primed for a big year for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will need his veteran presence, especially with all of the highly touted defensive back players they have coming in, who will be hungry to make a name for themselves. With his veteran acumen, Shelley should be able to take the next step.