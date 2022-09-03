Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive Players to Watch vs Clemson

Georgia Tech is going to have a lot of new starters on the defensive side of the football for the 2022 season.

This was a unit that ranked near the bottom of the country in most major defensive statistics, but much has been made about Geoff Collins being more hands-on with the defense and there are a lot of new faces.

Georgia Tech's defense did a pretty good job of limiting the Clemson offense last season, holding them to under 300 yards and only 125 through the air.

So how can the Yellow Jackets replicate that defensive performance? These three guys will have to make plays.

3. Myles Sims- Defensive Back

Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims will be a leader on defense Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's secondary was not very good at forcing turnovers last season, but they are going to have to create a few on Monday night. One of the guys that is going to be on the field quite a bit is cornerback Myles Sims.

Sims will be starting in this game and he is a talented player that can create plays against the Clemson offense. I think that the Tigers are going to be taking deep shots early to take Tech out of the game and Sims and the rest of the secondary are going to have to be ready.

Communication is going to be key for the secondary all season and that is something that Sims spoke about during the preseason:

"It is already growing. Our communication is... you'll see it, you'll see it during this upcoming season. Our communication is like water. We are all in the same room and on the same page. Our communications skills... you'll see, they're very effective."

Sims is talented enough to be a difference maker and I have my eyes on himMonday.

2. Charlie Thomas- Linebacker

Charlie Thomas is the most experienced player on the Georgia Tech defense Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the Georgia Tech defense, but Charlie Thomas is not going to be one of them. Thomas is the leader of the unit and he is going to have a chance to show how talented he is on Monday night.

Thomas has embraced the leadership role this offseason and has talked about it during the preseason:

"That is one thing that I was wanting to do. Just make sure that we establish a culture and just be able to come together and able to communicate and do everything that we need to do off the field and on the field just so that we can be the best that we can be. That is one thing that I did take upon myself, just look myself in the mirror and try to be a leader each and every day. and be consistent with that."

Having an experienced leader on defense like Thomas is huge in games like this and he is going to have to make plays and keep the defense communicating well throughout the game on Monday night.

1. Keion White- Defensive End

Keion White hopes to be an impact pass rusher for Georgia Tech 247 Sports

Georgia Tech is hoping to have a revamped pass rush this season and the guy that is thought to be the best of the front four is defensive end, Keion White.

White missed the first eight games of the 2021 season, but he is healthy and ready to go for Monday's game against Clemson. He believes he is ready to make an impact and the coaches have raved about him during the preseason. Here is what Collins had to say about White during fall camp:

I don't wanna put those kind of labels, but I think just who he is as a competitor and a tremendous ability. His focus and his work ethic, his relentless nature, who he is in the locker room, you guys are out there and probably don't see him talk very much, but just in the locker room, his presence, his demeanor, his level of focus, rubs off on a lot of guys on the team and obviously he has tremendous physical ability and he is healthy and playing at a high level and he just wants to continue to get better every single day. Very coachable and wants us to be very good as a team and is driven for team success and the individual success will come with that as well, but we are really proud of Keion."

White is going to have to create havoc for Clemson's offense during the game on Monday and he has the ability to do so. If he does, it will be a good sign for Georgia Tech.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Volleyball notches win over Dayton

College Football Playoff officially expands to 12 teams

Georgia Tech Football: Three Key Offensive Players vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the defense has to do to win vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the offense has to do to win vs Clemson

ACC Football: Game Predictions for week one

Georgia Tech vs Clemson: A look back at the history between the two schools

Everything from Geoff Collins's press conference before matchup with Clemson

Geoff Collins calls Clemson's front four the best in the country

Former Georgia Tech star Morgan Burnett retires as a Green Bay Packer