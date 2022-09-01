Only a few more days until toe meets leather and Georgia Tech takes on Clemson. The Yellow Jackets are preparing to face one of the top teams in the country and a team that is going to try to make it back to the college football playoff.

One of the reasons that Clemson is so highly thought of is their defensive line, which many analysts think is the best in the country. Count Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins among those that do. Earlier this week, Collins heaped praise on the Tiger's defensive line and the challenge that it will bring on Monday night.

"I think it is arguably the best front four in college football and I don't know how much of an argument it is. They are really good, really good players and they play really really hard as well. They've got a scheme suited for the defensive line to make an impact Obviously we know we have our work cut out for us and Coach (Brent) Key has worked really really hard developing and making sure the right matchups are the right way and the way we line up is complimentary and we can have some success. We know it is going to be a challenge, they are really really good players, they have depth as well across their front and it is a challenge and our guys know it is a challenge and they have to come out every single day and work to be ready to play at a high level."

While Clemson is going to be without defensive end Xavier Thomas, they will still have four guys up front that will be playing in the NFL soon. Ends Myles Murphy and KJ Henry will be bringing pressure off the edge and Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis will be forces to reckon with in the middle of the defensive line. Those four guys alone accounted for 15.5 sacks, but remember that Bresee was injured as well.

For a Georgia Tech offensive line that is going to be almost brand new, this is going to be quite the challenge. While the Yellow Jackets won't be able to stop them all game, they must slow them down. If they let Clemson's front four control every aspect of the game, it is going to be a long night for Georgia Tech and the offense is going to have a hard time putting up points.

This is going to be a pivotal matchup to watch in Monday's game. Let's see if the young Georgia Tech offensive line can pass the test.

