Georgia Tech Football: Three Key Offensive Players vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football is going to be facing a massive task when they take on the Clemson Tigers on Monday Night.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be three-touchdown underdogs and nobody is giving them much of a chance. One of the ways that Tech can help pull this upset is by having a good night on offense, but that is quite an ask against what might be the best defense in the country.

I detailed the things that the offense needs to do to have success against the Clemson defense on Monday and now it is time to discuss the players that are going to be key against Clemson on Monday night.

3. E.J. Jenkins- Wide Receiver

Transfer wide receiver E.J Jenkins will be a key player when Georgia Tech faces Clemson Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is not returning much from their wide receiver production in 2021 and one of the newcomers that will be counted on to make plays will be South Carolina transfer, E.J. Jenkins.

Jenkins is a mismatch with his size alone at 6'7 245 LBS and Georgia Tech is going to be looking to use his around the offense. Wide receivers coach Del Alexander spoke about Jenkins during fall camp and he praised how he can create mismatches, but also said he has to become a more complete receiver:

"He is a giant. As a coach, as a wide receivers coach, you like giants because you can get a mismatch. I think with EJ's size and things fundamentally that he knows he has to work on and we are really trying to detail those things. When it comes to a mismatch, he is a guy that should be able to win 1-on-1 in the boundary and that is the goal there with him first and then trying to make him something else or use him in multiple spots is something that we grow to. Unique size, working on him being a receiver every down and that is something that takes time and we are trying to, we are running out of time, but that is what we are working on."

I expect Jenkins to see some targets on Monday night and he will be a guy that can help this offense have success.

2. Dontae Smith- Running Back

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith will have to be a game-changer on Monday Night Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Expect the Yellow Jackets to have a rotation at running back this season, but I think the guy that can have the biggest impact against Clemson is Dontae Smith.

Georiga Tech is going to have to create big plays in both facets of the game and Smith has the biggest potential to take any carry to the end zone. He averaged nearly six yards per carry last season on only 68 carries last season.

Any time that Smith touches the ball, he can break the game open. Georgia Tech is going to need that from him.

1. Jeff Sims- Quarterback

Georgia Tech is going to need a big game from Jeff Sims vs Clemson Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech. Source: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Sims has always had the talent to be a great quarterback, but he has not put it all together just yet. Turnovers and injuries have prevented Sims from realizing his potential. The coaches have raved about Sim's growth this offseason and he has the chance to be the ultimate game changer on Monday night. Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke said the following about Sims this offseason:

"He has been an outstanding leader for us, he is comfortable, he is confident and you can see that in terms of the way he is operating every day at practice. I couldn't be more excited to continue to see how he does progress and then be able to sustain, that is the question. We can feel really good after a good practice, but how are we going to respond when things aren't going so well? That has been a lot of our conversations between me and him. Can we stay right here regardless of what happened? Whatever the result is, can we stay even-keeled and continue to move forward and he has done an outstanding job."

Weinke also has said the Sims is the perfect quarterback for offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense:

"Coach Long has obviously been around and he has worked with a number of different quarterbacks in terms of leading his offense. The best part about our offense is that we are going to cater it to what he is capable of, its not what we know, it's what the players know and more specifically the quarterback. I think Jeff is now understanding that we are going to put him in a position to be successful. Coach is not going to call plays that Jeff is not comfortable with, nor should he. I think that relationship collectively, between Jeff and the offensive staff and Jeff and feeling comfortable, is probably the main reason that you have seen the growth in Jeff."

"I think when you look at the offense in terms of his skill set, he is a perfect fit. Number one priority is to protect him, so we have to be smart there and we will continue to do that but will utilize his skill set and what he likes to do, that is also going to give him confidence."

Making sound decisions and not turning the ball over is going to be huge for Sims, but so is being a dual-threat. He has to keep the defense honest and make plays with both his legs and his arm.

I can't envision a scenario in which Georgia Tech upsets Clemson if Sims does not have the best game of his career. Sims can be the better quarterback in this game and if he is, Georgia Tech will be right there in the end.

