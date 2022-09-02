Georgia Tech Football: Three Things the Defense has to do to win vs Clemson

As much as Georgia Tech struggled on defense last season, the Yellow Jackets stopped the Clemson offense and nearly pulled off the upset in 2021. Georgia Tech held the Tigers to under 300 yards and neutralized the Clemson passing attack.

In last season's game, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 18 passes, but only managed 125 yards and averaged 5 yards per pass. Those numbers came against what turned out to be one of the worst secondaries in the country and the hope is that if Georgia Tech's secondary is improved even a little bit, they can slow down the Clemson offense again.

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is in his first season as the playcaller Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The big difference between this Clemson offense and last year is the change in offensive coordinator. Tony Elliott was the play caller since 2015 and left to be the head coach at Virginia and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is now the offensive coordinator. Georgia Tech will be the first test for Streeter as the new play-caller, which could present unique challenges for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

So what are the three biggest keys for the Georgia Tech defense? Let's break it down.

3. Prevent Explosive Plays

Clemson Running Back Will Shipley is going to be the key guy to stop on Clemson's offense Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

I have a feeling that the team with the most explosive plays is going to win this game. Georgia Tech's offense is not capable of driving the field on the Clemson defense consistently and there are a lot of unknowns about how the Tiger's offense will look.

My guess is that Clemson is going to try and take the Yellow Jackets out of the game early and hit some big plays. I think they will take some shots down the field early and Georgia Tech is going to have to be prepared for it.

The defense needs to make Clemson earn it and not have easy plays, which was a weakness for most of the season last year.

2. Get pressure on the quarterback

Georgia Tech will be relying on Keion White to apply pressure to the quarterback 247 Sports

Georgia Tech had one of the worst pressure rates in the country last season, but with a healthy Keion White, the Yellow Jackets hope they can turn that around this season. They will have to replace Jared Ivey and Jordan Domineck and this will be the first test in doing so.

Uiagalelei did not play well under pressure last season and it will be key that Georgia Tech makes him uncomfortable in the pocket. Whether that is by blitzing or by getting there with only four guys, the Yellow Jackets have to get consistent pressure on the quarterback Monday night if they want to have any defensive success.

1. Create Turnovers

Georgia Tech Cornerback Zamari Walton hopes to become a playmaker this season Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech struggled to create many turnovers last season, but they are going to have to win the turnover battle on Monday night if they want to put themselves in a position to pull the big upset.

Uiagalelei threw nine interceptions last season and if Georgia Tech can create pressure on him, it could force him into mistakes.

Georgia Tech needs to make things easy on its offense and create multiple turnovers and put them in good field position. Turnovers will create easier scoring opportunities and against Clemson's fantastic defense, that is exactly what Georgia Tech needs.

Creating turnovers, getting pressure on the quarterback, and preventing explosive plays are the keys for the Yellow Jackets' defense. Do those three things and they could be in a position to pull a giant upset.

