Georgia Tech Football: Three Georgia Bulldogs to Watch In Clean-Old Fashioned Hate
The Bulldogs come into the matchup against the Yellow Jackets on a two-game winning streak. Georgia clinched an SEC Championship game spot and has a CFP playoff spot within reach. Here are some key players and a unit to watch in the rivalry game between Georgia and Georgia Tech.
QB Carson Beck- It hasn’t been a great season for Carson Beck who has struggled mightily this year and is one of the NCAA leaders in interceptions. At one point he had 14 turnovers over a six-game stretch raising major eyebrows on his play. A good thing for Bulldogs fans is he is playing some of his best football as of late. In the win against Tennessee a few weeks ago, Beck threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. In a win over UMASS last week, Georgia racked up 550 yards of total offense. Beck went 20-31 with 297 yards and four touchdowns. He seems to be showing signs of what we saw last year from a top-ranked Georgia team that made it to the SEC championship game and missed the College Football Playoff. Coming into 2024, Beck was a projected first-round pick and one of the first quarterbacks off the board. Despite his struggles, you still have to pay attention to a player that talented.
RB Nate Frazier- The true freshman is starting to come into his own. Frazier gave a glimpse into how good he could be stepping into his first-ever career start in a season opener against Clemson. Running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for that game, and Frazier delivered for the Bulldogs. He rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in the win over Clemson. His best run came on a 40-yard scamper. Frazier has continued to be impressive for Georgia when called upon and came up big in their recent win over UMASS. Frazier rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He is coming on late in the season and being a more featured part of the offense with the injury to Trevor Etienne as he has missed time. He had 68 rushing yards and a touchdown against Tennessee a few weeks ago. Frazier leads the team with 537 rushing yards and has seven touchdowns this season. The former four-star running back from Mater Dei has been one of the best freshmen in the country this season and will be one to watch for in this game.
Georgia defense- A usually very good unit that is having a good season struggled against UMASS. The Minutemen accumulated 351 yards on offense with 226 yards coming on the ground. It was the most yards given up by the Bulldogs since 2018 at LSU. Despite those numbers, Georgia has a very good defense. Georgia ranks No. 14 in third down conversion percentage giving up just a 32% conversion rate on third downs this season. The Bulldogs are No. 15 in total defense in the NCAA giving up 311.1 yards per game. The Bulldogs also have the No. 17 scoring defense. Georgia has a very disciplined defense that can create pressure on the quarterback. They are a very physical bunch. It will be important that Georgia Tech takes advantage of their opportunities. The Yellow Jackets are known for creating big plays, especially down the field with their electric receivers Eric Singleton Jr and Malik Rutherford. If they are going to have a chance to beat Georgia, they will need explosive plays.
