Georgia Tech Football: Three Things Offense Needs to do vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech is going to have another opportunity on Saturday to get a win over a nationally ranked team when Ole Miss makes the trip to Atlanta.

This is going to be another measuring stick for the Georgia Tech offense. It is going to be tough for any team in the ACC or the country to score against Clemson and there was clearly a game plan to run the ball against Western Carolina. The offense is going to have a chance to see how good they are against an Ole Miss defense that has played well so far.

However, Ole Miss has done that against Troy and Central Arkansas. This is also the first game that the Rebels have played on the road and there are new transfers on the defense that Georgia Tech could pick on.

Here are the three things I think Georgia Tech needs to do on offense to be successful against Ole Miss.

3. Stay Ahead of the Chains

Georgia Tech's running game has to help the offense stay ahead of the chains Georgia Tech Athletics

Georiga Tech has to stay out of bad down and distance combinations in this game. There can't be havoc plays early in drives that put Georgia Tech behind the chains. They did well against Western Carolina in not allowing any havoc plays but did poorly when they played Clemson.

The Tigers had a 28.3% havoc rate ( Measures the percentage of plays in which the defensive generated a havoc event, such as a TFL, pass deflection, or turnover with their front seven) against Georgia Tech in the first game and that is too high of a number to allow to be successful. Ole Miss is not as good defensively as the Tigers are, but Georgia Tech has to limit them in that area for the offense to keep moving.

Georgia Tech has not had a high success rate on passing downs and that is why they must stay ahead of the chains.

2. Continue the running game success

Dontae Smith was the best player on the Georgia Tech offense last week against Western Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

While Georgia Tech did not have success running the ball against Clemson, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said that it was the biggest part of the game plan to get the running game going against Western Carolina:

"Well, the big thing was that we wanted to establish the run, that was a big point of emphasis all week, and take our shots when we needed to."

I think that is going to be a big part of the game plan again this week after rushing for 252 yards last week. The Yellow Jackets can't expect to put up those kinds of numbers, but continued success running the football would be a great sign for the offense for this game and the rest of the season.

The offensive line, which is still a question mark, needs to keep improving off of their better performance from last week. Ole Miss is talented on the defensive line and will present a challenge.

Dontae Smith had his best game of the season, going for over 100 yards and three touchdowns. Transfers Dylan McDuffie and Hassan Hall have yet to have a big game yet, but I expect them to get better as the year goes on. Their next opportunity will be Saturday against the Ole Miss defense.

1. Find Explosive Plays in the Passing Game

Georgia Tech needs to find better success in the passing game this week against Ole Miss Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest flaw for Georgia Tech's offense so far this season has been the lack of explosiveness in the passing game. I know Clemson has an amazing defense and running the ball was the game plan vs Western Carolina, but the lack of big plays in the passing game is going to hold this offense back the further the season goes along.

Georgia Tech has had one pass play go longer than 20 yards this season and that was in the opening game against Clemson. Nate McCollum, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter have to be able to stretch the defense vertically and Jeff Sims has to do a better job of throwing the football.

Ole Miss has not allowed any success for the opposing team throwing the football, but they have also not been tested. I am not sure if Georgia Tech is the team that will challenge this Rebel's defense, but there is not a great chance of victory for the Yellow Jackets if they can't create explosive plays through the air.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC schedule released

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling signs with New Orleans Saints practice squad

Geoff Collins press conference before Ole Miss game

Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets release 2022-2023 basketball schedule

Jared Ivey is excited to come back to Atlanta to play this weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets fall to 7th in AVCA Poll

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says that Georgia Tech is going to be a huge test

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Ole Miss in week three

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Three