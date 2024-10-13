Georgia Tech Football: Updated ACC Standings Heading Into Week Eight
It was a pretty mild week in the ACC compared to the rest of the country. No underdog was able to win outright and there was not a huge shakeup in the standings.
Clemson remains at the top of the standings after their blowout win vs Wake Forest. The Tigers started off a little slow, but they dominated after that and might just be the best team in the conference.
Pitt remains maybe the biggest surprise of the conference with their 6-0 start and they got a tough win vs Cal at home yesterday. It is not out of the question for the Panthers to remain in the conference title race for the rest of the season.
Louisville was challenged yesterday on the road vs Virginia, but they found a way to eke out a win. The Cardinals could really use a win vs Miami this weekend to remain in the conference race because a loss could really damage their hopes of making it back to the ACC Championship Game.
Syracuse and Georgia Tech both got much needed road victories yesterday. The Orange only have one conference loss and are very much in the ACC race, but Georgia Tech is still on the fringe of the titel race. They have opportunities in front though, but they will need teams to take some losses as well.
Here are the ACC Standings heading into week eight.
1. Clemson (4-0 ACC, 5-1 overall)
2. Miami (2-0, 6-0)
3. Pitt (2-0, 6-0)
4. SMU (2-0, 5-1)
5. Louisville (2-1, 4-2)
6. Syracuse (2-1, 5-1)
7. Virginia (2-1, 4-2)
8. Georgia Tech (3-2, 5-2)
9. Duke (1-1, 5-1)
10. Boston College (1-1, 4-2)
11. Virginia Tech (1-1, 3-3)
12. Stanford (1-2, 2-4)
13. Wake Forest (1-2, 2-4)
14. Florida State (1-4, 1-5)
15. Cal (0-3, 3-3)
16. NC State (0-3, 3-4)
17. North Carolina (0-3, 3-4)