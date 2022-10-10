Georgia Tech Football: Updated Look at ACC Coastal Standings After Week Six

Georgia Tech got a big win over ACC Coastal rival Duke on Saturday and it brought the team to 3-3. Not only did it bring them closer to a shot at bowl eligibility, but it moved the Yellow Jackets up in the ACC Standings as well.

Georgia Tech made a move up in the ACC Standings with its win on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

North Carolina is the lone ACC Coastal team that does not have a loss and has opened up conference play 2-0. Right behind them though is Georgia Tech, who is 2-1 in conference play, with wins over Pittsburgh and Duke.

The Coastal is wide open so far this season and though it is still too early to think Georgia Tech can challenge for the division crown, they are in a position to keep moving up in the standings. Tech controls its own destiny in the ACC Coastal and its remaining ACC schedule consists of a home game against Virginia, at Florida State, at Virginia Tech, vs Miami, and at North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets are going to have an opportunity to be above .500 when they take on Virginia next Thursday. Virginia is a team that is reeling at the moment and has not looked good this season. Hopefully, Georgia Tech can take advantage of that and get another win under interim head coach Brent Key.

