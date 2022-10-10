Georgia Tech Football: Updated Look at ACC Coastal Standings After Week Six
Georgia Tech got a big win over ACC Coastal rival Duke on Saturday and it brought the team to 3-3. Not only did it bring them closer to a shot at bowl eligibility, but it moved the Yellow Jackets up in the ACC Standings as well.
North Carolina is the lone ACC Coastal team that does not have a loss and has opened up conference play 2-0. Right behind them though is Georgia Tech, who is 2-1 in conference play, with wins over Pittsburgh and Duke.
The Coastal is wide open so far this season and though it is still too early to think Georgia Tech can challenge for the division crown, they are in a position to keep moving up in the standings. Tech controls its own destiny in the ACC Coastal and its remaining ACC schedule consists of a home game against Virginia, at Florida State, at Virginia Tech, vs Miami, and at North Carolina.
The Yellow Jackets are going to have an opportunity to be above .500 when they take on Virginia next Thursday. Virginia is a team that is reeling at the moment and has not looked good this season. Hopefully, Georgia Tech can take advantage of that and get another win under interim head coach Brent Key.
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Georgia Tech Football: Grading Each Defensive Unit After winning against Duke
Georgia Tech is projected to play in a bowl game for the first time this season
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Matt Rhule
Georgia Tech Football: Grading the offense in the win over Duke
Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from the win over Duke
Everything from Brent Key's press conference after winning over Duke
Georgia Tech Football: Three Takeaways from the win over Duke
Georgia Tech survives Duke's comeback and wins in overtime
Georgia Tech Volleyball takes down Virginia
Georgia Tech Football: Official preview and prediction vs Duke